The Princess of Wales wore a traditional Indian Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan and Queen Elizabeth's Emerald Tassel Suite at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai, where Prince William praised the Earthshot generation.

The Princess of Wales wore a traditional Indian Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan to the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. The red, green and gold handwoven vermilion silk georgette design featured long sleeves, a full skirt and a deep V front that showed off her necklace.

Kate Wears Indian Designer Outfit

The garment retails for £565 and includes Banarasi gold detailing with glass bead embellishments. The outfit was made from vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India's textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials and honours generations of Indian craftsmanship. Kate accessorised with Queen Elizabeth's Emerald Tassel Suite, choosing the late Queen's diamond and emerald tassel necklace and a pair of matching drop earrings featuring diamond knots with cascading fringe and emerald tips.

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The late Queen often wore the emeralds for formal events such as state banquets. Unlike other pieces in the royal collection, the earrings and necklace are a modern addition, first appearing in 1989. Kate wore her mermaid bronde locks in an elegant half-up, half-down look as she led a glamorous brigade of attendees. Prince William made his own Indian fashion statement in a custom Manish Malhotra suit jacket known as a bandhgala, with the design featuring hand-embroidered buttons.

The couple's outfits were described as a celebration of India. Earlier in the day, Kate wore a blue suit designed by Gabriela Hearst, paired with jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels. She also wore a white Edeline Lee trouser suit with £90 Florence earrings by Chalk Jewellery handcrafted in London in collaboration with the Royal Opera House.

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The five 2026 Earthshot Prize winners will be announced during Tuesday's event, which brings together environmental innovators, philanthropists, business leaders, government representatives and global figures from across the worlds of sports, entertainment and culture. Founded by The Prince of Wales in 2020, The Earthshot Prize seeks to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

This is the first time the event is being held in India and the first time it is at its midway point in William's ten-year project. The celebratory gala at the Jio World Convention Centre features Hollywood actor Rami Malek, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley. Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform, with the ceremony hosted by filmmaker and presenter of The Traitors India, Karan Johar.

Take That will be among the performers during the evening, marking their first performance in India. Prince William and Kate were joined by Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck of Bhutan. During the ceremony, William is expected to praise the determination of the Earthshot generation in his speech to launch the awards night. He is expected to tell 5,000 guests: Change is not only possible.

Prince William Praises Earthshot Generation

It is already happening. And that gives us every reason for optimism. We see that determination in generation Earthshot. Young people from around the world who are not waiting for someone else to find the answers.

They are stepping forward, bringing fresh ideas and showing what is possible when optimism is matched with action. Arriving on the green carpet, Malek told the Daily Mail: To be here in Mumbai and India where we have the largest contingency of Earthshot finalists and winners of any other event, it's just an honour to be here.

He said of William: I hate to name-drop, but we have got to know each other over the years through this and through the Baftas. I hate to say it, but he's just a regular bloke. I love that about him he cares so much. His family is so involved.

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He is carrying on this legacy, creating an environment that is crucial and vital for future generations to exist and flourish. We are responsible for it. That responsibility and care and attention that he brings and the way he galvanises the world to do that, is quite extraordinary.

Royal Couple Tour Mumbai in Rickshaw

Earlier in the day, William drove Kate around the city in an electric rickshaw as they started their day at the Skyline Viewpoint at Worli Sea Link to meet the finalists of this year's Earthshot Prize. At the Skyline Viewpoint, with views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge, William expertly navigated the green Earthshot-branded electric Mahindra auto-rickshaw, a small three-wheeled vehicle commonly used in India's busiest cities.

William drove up at a fair pace, with his wife smiling in the rear. He parked up smoothly, pulled up the handbrake and signalled his relief, before chivalrously holding the door open for the princess. When they were told that was quite an entrance, the princess stroked her husband's back fondly and smiled.

William, dressed in a light blue striped blazer with a white shirt, chinos and brown suede loafers, later told the Earthshot finalists who remarked on it: We didn't crash, we're OK! He added: Enjoy, guys, it's a big moment for you and you all thoroughly deserve to win. Don't go away from this thinking this isn't going to happen. The fact that you're finalists in the Earthshot Prize is amazing.

Enjoy tonight. I'm just so proud of you. Well done. It comes after a video of William promising to catch Catherine when she momentarily lost her balance while riding an underground train on the couple's three-day tour of India.

They kicked off the tour by taking part in a gully cricket match with former player Sachin Tendulkar in the city's Ballard Estate yesterday. This was followed by the couple catching a train on the Mumbai Metro's newest line. But as Kate, wearing a flowing blue dress and high heels, approached the escalators, she reportedly told William she was nervous on here in the moment.

Kate has joined William for his three-day visit to India and is said to be enormously proud of his ten-year Earthshot Prize project, now at its midway point. This is the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards. The event brings together environmental innovators, philanthropists, business leaders, government representatives and global figures. The five 2026 winners will be announced during Tuesday's event.