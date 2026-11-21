'Heal,' a documentary from Princess Kate on overcoming cancer and tackling the Three Peaks endurance test, bows Nov. 29 on the BBC and Nov. 30 on NBC.

“Heal,” a documentary from Princess Kate on her cancer diagnosis and living life in the face of serious illness, will debut in the U.K. on Nov. 29, with international premieres to follow.in the U.K. on Nov. 29, via NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30, Channel 9 in Australia on Dec. 1 and CTV in Canada on Dec. 7.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and announced she was in remission in January 2025 after undergoing chemotherapy.

Also read Friends Say Princess Kate Has 'Slowly Come to Terms' With One Aspect of Her Royal Life

‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ Duo Praise Neon’s Strategy to Reach Young Audiences The documentary follows Princess Kate as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. During her challenge attempt, she reflects on her experience alongside others navigating their health journeys, exploring the impact that illness has on a person and the people, places and experiences that can aid in healing.

Advertisement

The documentary shines a light on navigating diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer. Princess Kate aims to transform access to holistic cancer care that supports resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis. All funds received during the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to support those living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Overtakes ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ as Korea’s Biggest International Film of All Time Korea Box Office: Anime Feature ‘Chiikawa’ Edges Past ‘The Assassin’ to Claim Weekend CrownChristopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige’ Sets Re-Release With First-Ever Imax and 70mm Screenings