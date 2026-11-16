Princess Kate and Prince William Play Street Cricket in Mumbai

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined Sachin Tendulkar for a gully cricket match in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, kicking off their three-day India tour ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Princess Kate demonstrated unexpected agility on the pitch during a lively street cricket match in Mumbai, marking the start of a significant three-day royal tour in India. The Princess of Wales and Prince William arrived in the financial capital on Sunday morning, joining cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar for an informal game in the historic Ballard Estate. This engagement served as the opening act for their visit, which culminates with Prince William receiving an award at the Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled for Tuesday night.

Cricket Match Details and Attire Choices

Princess Kate, age 44, dressed for the occasion in a tailored pistachio-green Veronica Beard jacket, paired with white slim-fit trousers from Alexander McQueen. She completed her sporty yet elegant look with two-toned slingback flats by Camilla Elphick and a set of green amethyst pendants and earrings from Kiki McDonough, valued at £5,700. Prince William, also 44, wore a KARDO handwoven cotton waistcoat crafted by artisans in Bengal, signaling his respect for local craftsmanship alongside his royal duties.

Also read Prince William and Princess Catherine Play Gully Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

The game took place on a closed street within the Ballard Estate, an area traditionally known for impromptu games of gully cricket played by locals in narrow alleyways. Sachin Tendulkar greeted the couple at a pop-up chai tea stall before they moved to the makeshift wicket. William sought batting tips from the legendary cricketer before the game began, while Princess Kate focused intently on her game face, showing clear concentration as she prepared to take her stance.

Stakeholder Interactions and Public Reception

The royal couple was met with a vibrant and enthusiastic welcome from the public, particularly schoolchildren who gathered along the streets hoping for a glimpse of the visitors. Tendulkar was described as a figure of immense reverence in the region, with William observing that the star is regarded like a god or king by the local population. The Prince and Princess posed for selfies with students and signed autographs, integrating seamlessly into the celebratory atmosphere created by the Swaranjali Band drummers.

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During the match, William was bowled out on his third ball by a student bowler. Princess Kate fared slightly better, connecting with a slow delivery to the cheers of the crowd, though she was eventually caught behind after nicking a looping delivery from her husband. Despite the casual nature of the game, the event was carefully timed to highlight the power of sport to bring communities together, as stated by Kensington Palace.

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Future Steps

Following the cricket match, the royal couple boarded the Mumbai Metro's newest line, traveling from an underground station to further their engagement activities. During the ride, they met with women working as train drivers to learn about the metro system's initiatives toward an inclusive workforce. Princess Kate carried a special edition Hudson bag from luxury label DeMellier, made from sustainable SurpRice material, to honor the Earthshot Prize's focus on environmental and sustainability issues.

The three-day itinerary continues with the Prince and Princess attending the Earthshot Prize award ceremony on Tuesday night. Tendulkar, who previously played cricket with the couple during their 2016 visit to Mumbai, expressed admiration for their skills and praised the impact of the Earthshot movement. The tour underscores a blend of cultural diplomacy, sports engagement, and support for environmental and social causes throughout the royal visit.