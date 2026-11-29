Monica Vinader offers up to 50 percent off jewelry worn by Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, including pearl necklaces and gold bracelets, during a major brand sale event.

The British jewelry brand Monica Vinader is currently running a significant promotion with discounts reaching up to 50 percent across its entire collection. This sale presents a direct opportunity for consumers to purchase specific items previously worn by three major members of the British Royal Family. The featured pieces include jewelry selected by Princess Kate of Wales, Meghan Markle, and Queen Camilla. The brand has become a staple in the wardrobes of these high-profile figures for years, blending high-end aesthetics with accessible pricing.

Royal Endorsement and Sale Pricing Details

The Princess of Wales has incorporated Monica Vinader into her public wardrobe since her first official tour in Canada in 2016. She debuted the brand's Siren green gemstone earrings on that tour, a piece she has since worn on multiple occasions to maintain a consistent and elegant style. More recently, Princess Kate was seen wearing the brand's pearl huggie earrings in a promotional clip for her BBC documentary titled Heal. The documentary is scheduled to air on BBC One at 6:40 pm this evening. The pearl accessories align with her established preference for classic, understated jewelry, a taste also shared by Princess Diana. The specific pair of pearl huggie earrings, originally priced at £300, is now discounted by £90, bringing the current price to £210.

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Nura Pearl Necklace and Historical Royal Wear

Princess Kate's affinity for the brand extends to her signature necklace, the Nura pearl pendant. She first introduced this piece to the public during an official visit to Denmark in 2022. The necklace is recognized as a regular item in her jewelry rotation, complementing her simple and elegant aesthetic. Originally valued at £150, the Nura pearl necklace is now available for £90, representing a £60 reduction in cost. Additionally, the Siren gemstone wire earrings that Kate frequently wears have been halved in price, dropping from £150 to £75. These substantial price drops make the pieces that define her public image significantly more accessible to the general public.

Meghan Markle's Gold Bracelet Favorites

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is another prominent advocate for the London-based label. She first wore Monica Vinader's linear chain friendship bracelet during a speech at her former high school in 2020. Since that debut, she has been spotted wearing the 18-carat gold vermeil bracelet on six distinct occasions. Notable appearances include her attendance at the Invictus Games in 2022. Markle typically styles the bracelet minimally, wearing it alone or stacked with a bangle, though its design allows for versatile layering. The gold bracelet, originally priced at £230, is now listed at £161, a discount of £69. The brand also offers the same bracelet in rose gold for £161 and in silver for £147.

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Queen Camilla and Celebrity Cross-Over Appeal

Queen Camilla also supports the brand, having worn the Goddess Coin Pendant Charm at the 2023 Sandringham Flower Show. The charm is inspired by a Celtic coin depicting a warrior queen and was styled by the Queen paired with a shorter pendant. This piece is currently on sale for £62.50, down from its original price of £125. The brand's appeal extends beyond the royal circle into Hollywood, where it is worn by stars including Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie. Monica Vinader received the Queen's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development in 2022, further cementing its reputation in the industry.

Consumer Impact and Shopping Opportunities

The current sale events create a direct financial benefit for consumers interested in luxury-adjacent fashion. The combination of royal endorsement and deep discounts, particularly the 50 percent off total value, positions the brand as a high-value purchase. Shoppers can now acquire the exact items worn by the most watched women in the UK at a fraction of the original retail cost. The inclusion of a free engraving service on the bracelets adds further perceived value to the discounted items, although it remains unknown if the Duchess of Sussex has utilized this service on her specific piece.