Princess Eugenie's chic heatwave solution: How to recreate her stylish little black dress and white trainers look

Princess Eugenie recently stepped out in a chic combination of a little black dress and white trainers, offering the perfect solution for dressing for a heatwave without compromising on style. The royal's outfit has been recreated with several options available on the high street, including a Club Monaco dress and Loci trainers.

Dressing for a heatwave without compromising on style is no easy task. Fortunately, Princess Eugenie recently offered the perfect solution, stepping out in a chic combination of a little black dress and white trainers .

Spotted enjoying lunch with friends in Mayfair, Eugenie kept cool in a Club Monaco dress and Loci trainers, layered with a Zara overshirt reportedly borrowed from her sister, and finished with her favourite Sophie Lis earrings. Eugenie isn't the only royal embracing comfortable footwear at the moment. Across the board, royal women have been swapping their go-to heels for trainers, from Queen Camilla to Catherine, Princess of Wales, proving that comfort and elegance can go hand in hand.

It's an effortlessly stylish pairing that's both practical and easy to recreate. Better still, both Eugenie's exact dress and trainers are still available to shop, alongside plenty of similar options on the high street. Browse my favourite picks below





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Princess Eugenie Heatwave Fashion Little Black Dress White Trainers Comfortable Footwear

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