Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child, due this summer, amidst the scandal surrounding her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Eugenie , the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , was spotted leaving Oswald's, an exclusive Mayfair members' club, with her husband Jack Brooksbank after attending a dinner party for Dubai-based company Discovery Dunes.

The couple was joined by filmmaker Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley, as well as former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff and his spouse. This is one of the few times Eugenie has been seen publicly since the news of her expecting her third child. For the occasion, Eugenie opted for a small black cocktail dress with heels and Sophie Lis earrings, alongside a bold pop of colour with a pre-loved silky red Galvan coat.

The princess, 36, has extensive business and social ties to the Middle East and was reportedly spotted with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. Eugenie's growing baby bump was visible as she left the club, and the couple's two sons, August and Ernest, are 'very excited' to welcome a younger sibling to the family.

A Buckingham Palace statement announced that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their third child, due this summer, and that the baby will not be an HRH, but will be born 15th in line to the throne. The announcement from the palace is seen as a show of support for Eugenie despite the troubles surrounding her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. King Charles also expressed his delight at the news, but did not mention Eugenie's parents in the statement.

The monarch's office shared the news on the official Royal Family social media feeds, showing that Eugenie will not be punished for the sins of her parents. Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February amid the scandal surrounding his friendship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Eugenie and her sister Beatrice stayed away from the traditional royal gathering on Easter Sunday, with the agreement of Charles, amid the furore over their father's actions.

The princess has been seen at several high-profile events in recent months, including a high-end contemporary art fair in Doha, where she appeared as a director of art dealer Hauser & Wirth. Despite the deepening scandal, Eugenie smiled as model Caroline Daur put a comforting arm around her at the event. The couple's announcement of their third child comes after Eugenie was spotted with her mother in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

The princess has extensive business and social ties to the Middle East, and has been involved in several high-profile events in the region. The announcement of her third child is seen as a positive development for Eugenie, who has faced criticism and controversy in recent months. The couple's two sons, August and Ernest, are 'very excited' to welcome a younger sibling to the family, and the baby is due this summer.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace shows that Eugenie will not be punished for the sins of her parents, and that the royal family is supporting her and her husband. King Charles expressed his delight at the news, and the couple's announcement is seen as a positive development for Eugenie





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Princess Eugenie Jack Brooksbank Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Royal Family Buckingham Palace

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