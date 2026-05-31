Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son Ernest's Third Birthday and Announces Third Pregnancy

Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos and a heartfelt tribute for her son Ernest's third birthday, while also revealing her pregnancy with her third child.

Princess Eugenie has shared a series of heartwarming photographs to mark the third birthday of her younger son, Ernest George Brooksbank. The images, posted on her official Instagram account, offer a rare glimpse into the private family life of the royal.

In one photo, Ernest is seen wearing a cap and shorts, joyfully playing with a collection of colorful balloons. Another image captures the toddler showing off his football skills, kicking a ball with enthusiasm. A particularly touching picture shows Ernest holding hands with his older brother, five-year-old August, as they walk down a street together. The final photograph in the set is an autumnal portrait of Eugenie sharing a kiss with her youngest son.

In her heartfelt caption, Eugenie wrote: 'Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie. You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.

' The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans and fellow royals alike. Eugenie, who is 36 years old, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She married marketing executive Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February 2021.

August's name pays homage to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, whose full name was Franz August Karl Albert Emanuel. Their second son, Ernest George Brooksbank, was born in May 2023. Ernest's name honors King George V, whose full name was George Frederick Ernest Albert. The family resides in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

Earlier this month, Eugenie announced that she and Jack are expecting their third child. The pregnancy was revealed with a sweet photo of Ernest wearing a Chelsea football kit and August in a gray T-shirt, holding a baby scan picture. The caption read: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

' accompanied by red heart emojis. A Buckingham Palace statement confirmed the news, saying: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.

' The new baby will not hold the title of Her or His Royal Highness, as is customary for children of the monarch's grandchildren who are not in the direct line of succession. The child will be born 15th in line to the British throne, pushing the Duke of Edinburgh down to 16th place. He or she will be the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her passing in 2022.

The arrival will also make the baby the fifth grandchild of Prince Andrew, following the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi, in January 2025. The announcement from Buckingham Palace was seen as a show of support for Eugenie amid ongoing controversies surrounding her father, Prince Andrew. Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite these family challenges, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have maintained a close relationship with the King, who was informed and delighted by the pregnancy news. The family continues to focus on their private lives and charitable work, with Eugenie serving as a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery and Jack working as a brand strategist





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Family Celebrity News Family Pregnancy Birthday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spain adds third quantum computer to its supercomputing centerThe Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has added a third quantum computer to its MareNostrum 5 computing system.

Read more »

The Four Seasons Creator Hints at Third Season and Beyond on NetflixTracey Wigfield, co-creator of Netflix's 'The Four Seasons,' discusses the potential for a third season, expressing eagerness to continue if Netflix allows, while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of streaming. The second season recently premiered to positive reviews.

Read more »

Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos for son Ernest's third birthday and announces third pregnancyPrincess Eugenie posted adorable pictures of her youngest son Ernest to celebrate his third birthday, offering a rare glimpse into the family's life. The photos show Ernest playing with balloons, kicking a football, and holding his brother August's hand. Eugenie also announced she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, due in summer 2026. The baby will be 15th in line to the throne and the fifth grandchild of Prince Andrew. Buckingham Palace stated King Charles is 'delighted' with the news. The announcement comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew.

Read more »

Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son Ernest's Third Birthday with Rare Family Photos and Announces Third PregnancyPrincess Eugenie shares touching photos of her son Ernest on his third birthday, showing his playful and affectionate personality. The post also comes shortly after she announced she is expecting her third child with Jack Brooksbank, due in 2026.

Read more »