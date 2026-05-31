Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son Ernest's Third Birthday with Rare Family Photos and Announces Third Pregnancy

Princess Eugenie shares touching photos of her son Ernest on his third birthday, showing his playful and affectionate personality. The post also comes shortly after she announced she is expecting her third child with Jack Brooksbank, due in 2026.

Princess Eugenie has shared adorable pictures of her youngest son Ernest to mark his third birthday. The sweet post offers a rare glimpse into the princess's family life.

In one photo, Ernest can be seen wearing a cap and shorts while playing with balloons and, in another, the young royal shows off his footballing skills as he kicks about a ball. The next picture shows Ernest holding his five-year-old brother August's hand as they walk down the street. Eugenie finishes the birthday post with a touching autumnal photo of her holding Ernest while they share a kiss.

Paying tribute to her son, Eugenie wrote: 'Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie. You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.

' Ernest is Eugenie's second son with marketing executive Jack Brooksbank, whom she married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. In 2021, the royal couple welcomed their first-born son August, whose name is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, whose full name was Franz August Karl Albert Emanuel.

And in 2023, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their second son Ernest, a name chosen in honor of King George V, whose full name was George Frederick Ernest Albert. Earlier this month, the 36-year-old announced that she was expecting her third child. The princess shared the pregnancy news with a sweet photo of Ernest, wearing a Chelsea football kit, and August, in a long-sleeved gray T-shirt, holding a picture of a baby scan.

Eugenie posted in an accompanying caption on Instagram: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

' followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby. A Buckingham Palace statement said: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.

' The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 15th in line to the throne, with their great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place. He or she will also be the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her death in 2022.

The new arrival will be the fifth grandchild of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi in January last year. The announcement from Buckingham Palace, which posted the news on its social media channel at 10am on May 4, will be seen as a show of support for Eugenie despite the troubles surrounding her father.

Andrew, the King's brother, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February amid the scandal surrounding his friendship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Eugenie and her sister Beatrice stayed away from the traditional royal gathering on Easter Sunday, with the agreement of Charles, amid the furore over their father. The birthday post and pregnancy announcement highlight the growing family of Princess Eugenie, who continues to balance her royal duties with her private life.

The new baby will join a generation of young royals that includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison, Lilibet Diana, and others. The choice of names for August and Ernest reflects a deep connection to royal history, with August paying homage to Prince Albert and Ernest honoring King George V. As the family prepares for their third child, the public has been given a rare and heartwarming look into the everyday moments of a modern royal household, from football games with brothers to birthday celebrations filled with balloons and kisses





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Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos for son Ernest's third birthday and announces third pregnancyPrincess Eugenie posted adorable pictures of her youngest son Ernest to celebrate his third birthday, offering a rare glimpse into the family's life. The photos show Ernest playing with balloons, kicking a football, and holding his brother August's hand. Eugenie also announced she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, due in summer 2026. The baby will be 15th in line to the throne and the fifth grandchild of Prince Andrew. Buckingham Palace stated King Charles is 'delighted' with the news. The announcement comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew.

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