Princess Donut's Real-Life Inspiration in Dungeon Crawler Carl

Matt Dinniman drew on years of cat show attendance and a tortoiseshell Persian he met in Cleveland to create Princess Donut in Dungeon Crawler Carl. Her character grew far beyond his original plans.

Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, the tortoiseshell Persian cat in Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl series, has become one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Within the novels, Princess Donut delivers some of the funniest dialogue, with Samantha placing a close second. Her origins trace back to Dinniman's own life as an artist who worked the cat show circuit before the books were published.

The novel series was published by Penguin Random House, and the first book carries a publication date of September 21, 2020, with 444 pages and ISBN 979-8688591507. Although Carl is the titular protagonist, the character of Princess Donut has grown into a central figure from the earliest chapters, and Carl would have died multiple times without her intervention.

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Where the Real Princess Donut Inspiration Began

Princess Donut was directly inspired by a real tortoiseshell Persian cat that Matt Dinniman encountered at a Cat Fanciers' Association show in Cleveland. Dinniman was working as an artist at the event, selling his illustrations of people's pets.

Before Dungeon Crawler Carl became a success, Dinniman made his living drawing cat pictures for a living, a fact he described in a 2024 interview with Grimdark Magazine. He said that the work taught him a great deal about competitive cat shows and the different breeds that compete in them.

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Speaking with Winter Is Coming in June 2025, Dinniman recalled that his booth was positioned near a tortoiseshell Persian that spent the entire weekend glaring at him. He said the cat seemed to hate him and wanted to rip his throat out, but that it was love at first sight. He later wrote on his official website that the encounter convinced him he would one day write a book featuring that cat.

Persian Cat Owners Shaped Donut's Attitude

Dinniman has said that the cat's personality was not the only source for Princess Donut, because his dealings with Persian cat owners also influenced her attitude. In a May 2026 interview with Goodreads, he described these owners as sometimes wealthy and well-spoken, but less than friendly.

Dinniman confirmed that this aspect of his experience had made its way into the books. The result is a character who combines a pampered show cat's pride with the sharp edge of the people who owned such animals in the competitive circuit.

How Princess Donut Became a Central Protagonist

Princess Donut began as a much smaller character than she is today, according to Dinniman. He initially planned for her to enter the dungeon, disappear, and return much later in the story.

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Dinniman later said he fell in love with writing the character, which led him to transform the sassy show cat into one of the series' two central protagonists. Even her elaborate name reflects his time in the cat show world, as her full title is GC, BWR, NW Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk. The abbreviations stand for Grand Champion, Breed Winner Regional, and National Winner, honors that reflect her pedigree and success as an award-winning show cat before entering the dungeon.

The full title has become an inside joke among fans. Renegade Game Studios hosted a trivia challenge asking readers to identify her complete name, including the additional Best in Dungeon honor she adopts during her adventures with Carl in the World Dungeon.

Readers who want more from the character can preorder the Deluxe Edition of Book 1, which includes an interview with Matt Dinniman conducted by Princess Donut herself. Beyond humor, the character has also become the emotional heart of the series, and her evolving relationship with Carl provides some of the most touching moments amid the violent setting.