The Princess Donut Dice Set is now available for Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable, a new tabletop game by Renegade Game Studios. Priced at $25, this purple resin collection celebrates the beloved cat character from Matt Dinniman's series.

Princess Donut has officially become the center of attention in the tabletop gaming world with the release of her dedicated dice set. This new product launch coincides with the November 23 debut of Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable, a cooperative roguelike card game designed by John D. Clair. Published by Renegade Game Studios, the game brings Matt Dinniman's popular LitRPG book series to life for fans of the genre. The new merchandise allows players to immerse themselves deeper into the story of Carl and his feline companion, Princess Donut.

Princess Donut Dice Set Features and Pricing

Princess Donut receives her very own collection of dice, designed to match her regal status within the World Dungeon narrative. The set includes seven semitransparent resin polyhedral dice, specifically a d4, d6, d8, d10, d12, and two d20s. Additionally, the package features a poker-chip-style d2 coin, adding a unique mechanic for decision-making during gameplay. These items are available for purchase through the Renegade Game Studios website, catering to collectors and players alike.

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The aesthetic choice for this set reflects the character's personality, with all pieces cast in a deep purple shade that befits a queen. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price for the set is set at $25 in the United States. For customers in the United Kingdom, the retailer Thirsty Meeples lists the dice set for £22. This pricing structure makes it an accessible addition for fans looking to enhance their gaming experience without breaking the bank. The visual appeal of the semi-transparent resin is intended to stand out on any gaming table.

In-Game Lore and Character Details

The official description for the Princess Donut Dice Set highlights her extensive accolades, listing her as the Grand Champion and Best in Dungeon. Her resume includes titles such as Breed Winner Regional, National Winner, and Queen Anne Chonk. This text emphasizes her history as a celebrated cat, referencing a specific win at the Beaverton regional best of breed show in 2022. The lore integrates these real-world show achievements into the fictional universe, adding depth to her character.

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In the fictional dialogue provided with the product, Princess Donut expresses excitement about receiving her own role-playing game dice set. She compares the new purple dice favorably to a musty old trophy she won in Beaverton, noting that the new items roll well and look lovely. The character also suggests using the two-sided coin to make decisions on what to blow up, adding a humorous element to the gameplay mechanics. This narrative detail reinforces her supportive yet sassy role alongside Carl in their adventures through the World Dungeon.

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable Gameplay Overview

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable is a brand-new solo or two-player cooperative roguelike deck-building and card-crafting tabletop game. Designed by John D. Clair, the game allows players to explore the iconic World Dungeon from the perspective of their own original Crawlers. Alternatively, players can assume the roles of pre-established characters such as Carl, Donut, and Katia. This flexibility supports both new players and long-time fans of the franchise. The cooperative nature of the game encourages strategic planning and teamwork between participants.

The rulebook for Unstoppable contains 300 pages of lore and comprehensive information needed to embark on a first run. It includes detailed sections on character creation, classes, races, skills, spells, loot, and monsters. The book also provides more than 24 sessions of material, ensuring hours of gameplay for those who purchase the base game. This extensive content makes it a substantial entry for those new to tabletop role-playing games. The depth of the rulebook supports the complex card-crafting mechanics central to the game.

Expansion Packs and Related Products

Beyond the base game and the Princess Donut Dice Set, Renegade Game Studios offers multiple expansion packs to enhance the experience. Available options include Chaos Crawl and Iron Tangle, which add new layers of difficulty and narrative to the World Dungeon. The release also includes stunningly detailed miniature sets for collectors who wish to visualize their characters. Themed dice sets are also available for those who want additional customization options for their gaming tables.

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This wide array of products supports the growing community of fans who have followed Matt Dinniman's award-winning LitRPG book series. The books were originally published by Penguin Random House starting on September 21, 2020. The original series consists of 444 pages and carries the ISBN 979-8688591507. The transition from page to tabletop game demonstrates the enduring popularity of the source material. Fans can now interact with the world of Carl and Princess Donut in a completely new format, extending the reach of the franchise beyond literature.