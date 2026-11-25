The Kerry Taylor sale, which takes place in London on Dec. 10, features a Catherine Walker suit with tulips and a silk skirt by Paul Costelloe.

in London on Dec. 10 as part of a sale of the late royal’s most beloved pieces of clothing. Among the highlights is a floral silk suit by Catherine Walker, which she wore to attend Royal Ascot on June 16, 1987.

According to Taylor, the late princess’ Royal Ascot outfits “reflected her growing self-assuredness and personal style” over the course of more than a decade. Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer Coordinate Glittering Gowns to Support Cousin Prince William at Tusk Awards “As the years progressed, and closely following Royal Ascot protocols, she favored sharply tailored skirt suits with hems just below the knee, often teamed with a broad-brimmed hat, set at just the right angle, and a coordinated clutch bag and shoes,” said Taylor.

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The suit’s heavy silk is printed with scattered pastel tulips. The tailored jacket has lightly padded, pouf shoulders and a low double-breasted closure. It comes with an estimate of 100,000 pounds to 150,000 pounds. There are numerous photographs of the princess wearing the Catherine Walker suit — in a carriage with the Queen Mother, and reclining on the hood of a parked Range Rover at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor following the Ascot races earlier in the day.

Taylor added that Diana understood perfectly how her outfits “would grab the world’s attention and change what was shown and sold on the high streets in the following months. Indeed, even today members of the current royal family and female racegoers still reference the princess’ Royal Ascot looks for inspiration. This understated, highly feminine and elegant suit is a perfect example of Diana’s taste and style.

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” The sale also includes a blue silk crepe de chine pleated skirt that Diana was photographed wearing twice in one month at the Guards Polo Club. The skirt is by Paul Costelloe and comes with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 pounds. On July 12, 1986, she wore it with a floral top and a red belt, and later that month she wore it with a white top and a broad black belt.

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