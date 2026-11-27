Analysis of Princess Diana's influence on the spiritual wellness industry, contrasting 1990s mockery with 2026 acceptance of energy healing and psychic advisors.

The late Princess Diana stands as a revolutionary figure in modern history, widely recognized for her humanitarian campaigns and iconic fashion sense. However, a deeper examination of her life reveals a profound commitment to the spiritualism that was once heavily stigmatized. This perspective is currently highlighted by the recent passing of Simone Simmons at the age of seventy-one.

Diana and Simone Simmons Connection

Simone Simmons served as a psychic and energy healer who played a pivotal role in Princess Diana's personal well-being strategies. She taught Diana the specific practice of correcting imbalances within one's energetic field. Following the divorce of Diana and Prince Charles, Simmons was tasked with cleansing the Kensington Palace apartments of negative energy to restore harmony to the royal residence.

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The relationship between the two women was intensive and consistent. They met five times a week to work on these spiritual practices. Although they were not on speaking terms at the time of Princess Diana's death, Simmons went on to make several outlandish claims regarding the princess and John F Kennedy Jr.

From 90s Mockery to 2026 Acceptance

In the nineteen nineties, Princess Diana was mocked by the public and media for employing a spiritual healer. The cultural climate of that era viewed such practices with skepticism and ridicule. The narrative has shifted dramatically in 2026, where no self-respecting middle-aged woman operates without a spiritual advisor.

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The author Bryony Gordon notes that like many of her friends, she maintains relationships with two or three spiritual healers. These professionals are consulted during significant personal crises or when traditional coping mechanisms fail. This widespread adoption marks a complete reversal of the attitudes held three decades ago.

Personal Journey to Spiritual Enlightenment

The transition to accepting these practices often begins with simple rituals such as burning sage to cleanse an apartment. This act is perceived as no more unusual than purchasing expensive luxury candles for home fragrance. The initial act of waving sage around living spaces provided a sense of euphoria and comfort.

This gateway led to more serious engagements with the spirituality sector. The adoption included reading books on spirit guides and manifestation. Additionally, binaural beats were incorporated into meditation routines to calm the nervous system using two tones at slightly different frequencies.

Modern Impact on Mental and Spiritual Health

Firsthand experiences with energy healers have proven beneficial for making difficult life decisions. A session with an energy healer in 2023 provided insights that helped the author leave an unhappy work situation. The process resembles traditional therapy but incorporates breath work and crystals to unblock negative energies.

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Astrology also plays a role in predicting interpersonal dynamics. An astrologer warned of betrayal by a close friend using gentle phrasing about truth coming to light. This prediction manifested quickly when a stranger on Instagram revealed a close friend's negative comments. The spiritual community provided gratitude for escaping the toxic relationship rather than bitterness.

The integration of witchcraft and sacred feminine spirituality offers profound comfort during times of grief. A witch in Berkshire helps manage the stress of a hectic and often misogynistic world. Rituals involving random associations, such as thinking of a monkey, can lead to meaningful connections with deceased loved ones.

These experiences demonstrate how Princess Diana paved the way for a generation that values emotional and spiritual well-being. The stigma surrounding psychic advisors has largely dissolved. The practices Diana endorsed are now central to modern wellness strategies for many women.