Princess Diana's Revenge Dress, hidden in a Glasgow home for nearly 30 years, goes to auction at Sotheby's in New York on December 9.

The Princess Diana Revenge Dress, a black silk Christina Stambolian gown, is returning to the auction block at Sotheby's, and the family that owned it for nearly 30 years has revealed where it was kept. Euan Mackenzie, son of Graeme Mackenzie, says his father told the BBC and the public that the dress was being kept in a bank vault, a claim Euan calls a decoy.

Diana wore the gown on June 29, 1994, the night Prince Charles admitted on national television that he had had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The dress is set to be sold at Sotheby's in New York on December 9, with an estimated value of £150,000 to £300,000.

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Revenge Dress Was Hidden in Plain Sight at Home

Euan Mackenzie says the dress spent the whole time in the family house, stored in his grandfather's camphorwood chest. He said visitors walked right past it without knowing it was sitting about ten feet away.

According to Euan, the camphorwood chest was the perfect storage place because the wood releases an aroma that repels moths, bugs and similar pests. The family's decision to keep the gown there is the reason it stayed out of public view for almost three decades.

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Graeme Mackenzie and his wife Briege bought the dress for £44,511 at the Christie's auction of Diana's dresses in New York in June 1997. At the time, Graeme ran the family's Body Shop franchise in Scotland, and the couple lived in Glasgow.

Family Bought Dress After Chance Meeting With Diana

Euan learned that his parents had bought the dress when the doorbell rang at the family home. He had just left Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh and was working at the Showcase Cinema in Glasgow, and he recalls being met by cameras and microphones while wearing a maroon cardigan and a clip-on tie.

Euan said his parents obtained one of the leather-bound catalogues for the auction and planned to keep it as a memento. Thumbing through it, they decided to try bidding, and they spoke with Christina Stambolian while in the room with the dresses.

Euan said Princess Diana then walked in and asked the Mackenzies whether they were interested in any of the dresses. Graeme pointed to the gown behind her, which was lot two, and Diana replied that everybody loves that dress, which convinced the couple to commit to bidding for it.

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After the purchase, the Mackenzies toured the dress around Scotland to raise money for charity. They wrote to Diana to tell her they had bought it, and she wrote back congratulating them. Two months later, Diana died, and the family placed the dress in the camphorwood chest.

Sale Proceeds to Support NHS Lothian Charity

Briege Mackenzie is selling the dress now because Graeme died last March of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Briege is donating a share of the proceeds to NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, which cared for her husband.

The Revenge Dress is currently being exhibited at the Mandarin Oriental in Geneva during Sotheby's Luxury Week. It will then go on display at Sotheby's Paris Galleries from November 19 to 23 before the New York auction on December 9.

Euan said his mother will be staying with him in New Zealand, where he lives in Hokitika on the West Coast of the South Island, on the day of the auction. He said the family found it too painful to keep a possession tied to memories they had shared together.