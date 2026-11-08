Princess Diana's Revenge Dress Auctioned at Sotheby's for Up to £300,000

The iconic black silk Christina Stambolian gown, famously worn by Princess Diana in 1994, is being auctioned at Sotheby's in New York. Owned by Graeme and Briege Mackenzie, the dress reveals a hidden history.

The iconic black silk Christina Stambolian gown, famously known as the Revenge Dress, will go on auction at Sotheby's in New York on December 9, with estimates placing its value between £150,000 and £300,000. The garment carries profound historical weight, having been worn by Princess Diana on June 29, 1994, the same night Prince Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in a televised interview.

For nearly thirty years, the dress remained out of public view after being purchased at Christie's in New York on June 27, 1997, for £44,511 by British businessman Graeme Mackenzie and his wife Briege. Briege Mackenzie was the franchise owner of The Body Shop in Scotland. Their son, Euan Mackenzie, has now revealed that the couple deceived the BBC and the general public by claiming the dress was stored in a secure bank vault.

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Instead of a high-security vault, the garment was hidden in plain sight within the family home, preserved in a camphorwood chest belonging to Euan's grandfather. The specific wood releases an aroma that naturally repels moths and insects, providing a perfect storage environment. Euan noted that every visitor to the house walked right past the dress without knowing it was sitting merely ten feet away.

The Mackenzie Family's Unique Acquisition Story

Euan Mackenzie, now 47 and living in Hokitika, New Zealand, recalls the surreal moment he discovered his parents' interest in the gown. He had just left Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh and was working at the Showcase Cinema in Glasgow. The doorbell rang to reveal a media frenzy with flashing cameras and microphones, catching him in a maroon cardigan and a clip-on tie.

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The family had initially requested a leather-bound catalogue of the Christie's auction to keep as a memento. While thumbing through the pages, they hatched a plan to bid. During the pre-auction viewing, they spoke with designer Christina Stambolian. Princess Diana then entered the room, approached the MacKenizies, and asked if they were interested in any dresses. Graeme pointed to the black gown behind her, describing it as lot two.

Diana reportedly told Graeme that everybody loved that dress, a comment that encouraged the couple to pursue the item definitively. They booked flights to New York and successfully bid on the dress. After the purchase, the MacKenizies toured the garment around Scotland to raise money for charity. They wrote to Diana to inform her of the purchase, and she responded with a congratulatory letter.

Preservation and Current Exhibition Details

Two months after the MacKenizies bought the dress, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. The couple subsequently placed the gown in the camphorwood chest where it remained until now. The decision to sell comes after Graeme Mackenzie passed away in March following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. His widow, Briege, is donating a portion of the proceeds to the NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, which cared for her husband.

Before the auction, the Revenge Dress has been exhibited at the Mandarin Oriental in Geneva during Sotheby's Luxury Week. Following this engagement, the garment will travel to the Sotheby's Paris Galleries from November 19 to 23. This exhibition period serves as the final public viewing opportunity before the December 9 sale in New York.

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Financial Implications and Legacy

The current auction marks a significant return to the international market for one of the most famous items in royal history. The estimated price tag of up to £300,000 reflects the dress's status as a cultural artifact that symbolized a pivotal moment in the British monarchy's modern era. The item previously set a benchmark when it sold at Christie's in 1997, establishing its value and provenance among collectors.

Briege Mackenzie will stay with her son Euan in New Zealand on the day of the auction to witness the outcome. Euan explained that keeping the dress had become too difficult a memory to hold onto, given the joy his parents found in owning and displaying it. The sale represents the final chapter in the private ownership of the gown since its purchase in New York over two decades ago.