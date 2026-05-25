Princess Diana's nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, have shown their resilience by attending the Cannes Film Festival after their father, Earl Spencer, wed his Norwegian archaeologist partner, Professor Cat Jarman, in a secret ceremony in Arizona.

Princess Diana 's nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer , have shown their resilience by attending the Cannes Film Festival after their father, Earl Spencer , wed his Norwegian archaeologist partner, Professor Cat Jarman , in a secret ceremony in Arizona.

The socialites oozed glamour in shimmering gowns as they joined a host of A-listers at the screening of Coward, the queer First World War drama, on Thursday. The high-profile outing comes after their father's low-key nuptials amid speculation of a fallout between the Spencer sisters and the father-of-seven.

Earl Spencer, 62, wed Professor Jarman, 44, in a secret ceremony in Arizona earlier this month, with some of the Earl's own children being told about the marriage after he had already exchanged vows with Cat. The Daily Mail's Richard Eden suggested that the children found out about the marriage via a text message.

Rumours of a family rift began in July 2021, when Charles skipped his eldest daughter Lady Kitty's Italian wedding to retail millionaire Michael Lewis and failed to post about the family occasion on his social media accounts. Instead, Lady Kitty was walked down the aisle by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken, whose father is businessman Jonathan Aitken.

Earl Spencer was also absent from Lady Amelia's mountaintop wedding to lifestyle coach Greg Mallet in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in 2023. Princess Diana's nieces have graced the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival, despite their father's elopement with his fourth wife. The twins, 33, stepped out at Cannes in dazzling ensembles, with Lady Amelia wearing a £15,000 blush, semi-sheer, gem-encrusted halter neck dress from the Lebanese fashion house's autumn collection.

Lady Eliza opted for a black mermaid gown with a similar halter neckline and a top with beaded embroidery. Adding even more glitz to her ensemble, Lady Amelia donned a pair of drop diamond earrings made by Armenian designer Sahag Arslanian. The models both wore floor-length Zuhair Murad gowns when attending the screening for the Belgian film at the star-studded event in France. Lady Amelia sported a matching hair style with her sister, who is engaged to businessman Channing Millerd.

Meanwhile, Charles Spencer tied the knot quietly with Professor Jarman earlier this month - five years after she arrived at the historic Althorp Estate, pickaxe in hand, on an archaeological dig. This is Earl Spencer's fourth marriage. His acrimonious divorce from his third wife, Karen, was finalised in February. The wedding also comes just weeks after a bitter court battle between the two women was settled.

Earl Spencer admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail in November 2024 that Norwegian academic Cat had stolen his heart and put him on a different life path.

'Cat is completely different to anyone I have been with before,' he said, confiding that this new relationship had made him determined to do things differently. The wedding photographs he shared with Cat seem to illustrate what he meant. All three of Earl Spencer's previous marriages were conventional society events. But, although details are still sparse, this celebration was clearly a million miles from an aristocratic English wedding.

The ceremony took place against a backdrop of vast desert skies, red rocks and canyons - and a statement issued by the couple underlined their joy.

'We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection. 'Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life,' they said. The relationship between 'The Toff and The Prof' was quite the scandal when it became public. Amelia sported a £15,000 blush, semi-sheer, gem-encrusted halter neck dress, while Eliza opted for a black mermaid gown with a similar halter neckline.

Both gowns were from the Lebanese fashion house Zuhair Murad. The pair had met in 2021 when Cat arrived at Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencers, and where Princess Diana is buried, with a camera crew in tow. The pair had met in 2021 when Cat arrived at Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencers, and where Princess Diana is buried, with a camera crew in tow.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in November 2024, Earl Spencer admitted that Norwegian academic Cat - an unlikely future countess; one who didn't do 'posh' and was bemused by aristocratic convention - had stolen his heart and put him on a different life path.

'Cat is completely different to anyone I have been with before,' he said, confiding that this new relationship had made him determined to do things differently. The wedding photographs he shared with Cat seem to illustrate what he meant. All three of Earl Spencer's previous marriages were conventional society events. But, although details are still sparse, this celebration was clearly a million miles from an aristocratic English wedding.

The ceremony took place against a backdrop of vast desert skies, red rocks and canyons - and a statement issued by the couple underlined their joy.

'We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection. 'Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life,' they said. The relationship between 'The Toff and The Prof' was quite the scandal when it became public. Amelia sported a £15,000 blush, semi-sheer, gem-encrusted halter neck dress, while Eliza opted for a black mermaid gown with a similar halter neckline.

Both gowns were from the Lebanese fashion house Zuhair Murad. The pair had met in 2021 when Cat arrived at Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencers, and where Princess Diana is buried, with a camera crew in tow. The pair had met in 2021 when Cat arrived at Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencers, and where Princess Diana is buried, with a camera crew in tow.

The pair had met in 2021 when Cat arrived at Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencers, and where Princess Diana is buried, with a camera crew in tow





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