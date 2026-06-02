Princess Diana's Letter Reveals True Motive for Martin Bashir Interview

A newly revealed letter from Princess Diana explains why she agreed to the explosive 1995 BBC interview: to teach Princes William and Harry the importance of deep communication.

A never-before-seen letter claims that Princess Diana agreed to her explosive 1995 TV interview with Martin Bashir because she wanted to teach her sons, Princes William and Harry, the importance of communicating on a deeper level.

The interview, which aired on BBC Panorama, saw Diana open up about her estranged husband Prince Charles's close relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, famously stating there were 'three of us in this marriage.

' Watched by 23 million people, the interview prompted one viewer, Michael Barratt, to write a letter of sympathy to the princess. To his astonishment, he received a hand-written reply a week later, in which Diana expressed how touched she was and hoped the programme would help women in similar difficulties. She also revealed her desire for her sons to learn from her candidness.

The two-page letter, dated November 27, 1995, and written on Kensington Palace-headed paper, is signed 'With my best wishes, Yours sincerely, Diana.

' It has remained in Mr. Barratt's possession for three decades and is now estimated to sell for between £3,000 and £4,000 at auctioneers Reeman Dansie of Colchester, Essex. Auctioneer James Grinter noted that Mr. Barratt was so moved by the interview that he sent Diana a supportive letter, telling her how hard it can be to move on and that life can improve with time. The letter's contents shed new light on Diana's motivations behind the landmark television appearance.

The interview with the now-disgraced journalist Martin Bashir later became the subject of controversy, following revelations that Bashir had used forgery and deception to secure the interview. A 2021 inquiry by retired judge Lord Dyson, known as the Dyson Inquiry, revealed that Bashir spun a web of deceit to gain direct access to Diana.

He showed her brother, Earl Spencer, false bank statements implying that his former head of security had been receiving money from tabloids and security services to spy on her. Once he gained access, Bashir told Diana a series of lies, including that Prince Charles was having an affair with the royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who allegedly became pregnant and had an abortion.

The interview is also said to have had a detrimental impact on Diana's relationship with her son Prince William, then aged 13. According to Robert Lacey's book 'Battle of Brothers,' William watched the interview alone in his housemaster's office at Eton and was later found slumped on a sofa with red eyes from crying. In December 1995, the Queen urged Charles and Diana to divorce, which they finalised in August 1996.

Less than a year later, Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed died in a tragic car crash in a Paris underpass. Alongside the letter, a rare Madame Tussauds sittings sheet for Diana from April 18, 1996, is also being auctioned. The sheet details observations made by the museum's team during a session at Kensington Palace to create her waxwork model.

Notes include that her hair was in 'very good condition' and that she used Lancome black eyeliner and Estee Lauder rose lipstick. James Grinter described the item as a unique opportunity to study the styling of one of the most famous women in the world. The sale is scheduled for June 9, with the sittings sheet estimated at £500 to £1,000.

The letter and sheet offer a rare glimpse into the personal life and motivations of the late Princess Diana, revealing her deep care for her sons and her understanding of the power of communication





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Princess Diana's Letter Reveals She Hoped Interview Would Teach Sons Deeper CommunicationA letter from Princess Diana explains her motivation for the 1995 BBC Panorama interview, aiming to teach Princes William and Harry the importance of deep communication. The letter, written to a supportive viewer, is now up for auction.

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