Princess Diana's Letter Reveals She Hoped Interview Would Teach Sons Deeper Communication

A letter from Princess Diana explains her motivation for the 1995 BBC Panorama interview, aiming to teach Princes William and Harry the importance of deep communication. The letter, written to a supportive viewer, is now up for auction.

A previously unseen letter from Princess Diana reveals that she agreed to her explosive BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir because she wanted to teach her sons, Princes William and Harry, the importance of communicating on a deeper level.

The letter, written on November 27, 1995, was a response to a viewer named Michael Barratt, who had sent her a sympathetic note after watching the interview on November 20, 1995. In the interview, Diana famously spoke about Prince Charles's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, stating, 'There were three of us in this marriage.

' The broadcast was watched by approximately 23 million people and sent shockwaves through the royal family. Diana expressed hope that her candor would help other women facing similar difficulties and that her sons would learn the value of open communication. The letter, written on Kensington Palace-headed paper, is signed 'With my best wishes, Yours sincerely, Diana' and has remained in Mr. Barratt's possession for three decades.

It is now expected to sell for between £3,000 and £4,000 at auction at Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex. Auctioneer James Grinter noted that Barratt was deeply moved by the interview and wrote to Diana, sharing how hard it can be to move on but suggesting that life improves over time. Diana's reply touched on her motivations and her hope that the interview would serve a greater purpose beyond her own story.

The letter offers a rare glimpse into the princess's mindset at a tumultuous time in her life, just months before her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized. The interview itself has been the subject of renewed controversy in recent years due to revelations that Martin Bashir used deceptive means to secure it.

A 2021 inquiry led by retired judge Lord Dyson, known as the Dyson Inquiry, uncovered that Bashir had shown false bank statements to Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess. He also told Diana a series of lies, including that Prince Charles was having an affair with the royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who allegedly became pregnant and had an abortion. These deceptions have tarnished the legacy of the interview and raised questions about the ethics of journalism.

Despite Diana's intentions, the interview reportedly strained her relationship with her elder son, Prince William. According to Robert Lacey's book 'Battle of Brothers,' William watched the interview alone in his housemaster's office at Eton College when he was 13 years old. He was later found slumped on a sofa with his eyes red from crying. The fallout from the interview contributed to the Queen's urging of Charles and Diana to divorce in December 1995.

Their divorce was finalized in August 1996, less than a year before Diana's tragic death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. In addition to the letter, a rare Madame Tussauds sittings sheet from April 18, 1996, is also being auctioned. The document details the assessment of Diana for her waxwork model, noting that her hair was in 'very good condition' and that she used Lancome black eyeliner and Estee Lauder rose lipstick.

This sheet is estimated to sell for between £500 and £1,000. The auction will take place on June 9, offering collectors a unique insight into the life of one of the most famous women in the world





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