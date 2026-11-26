'It's one of the few things that still unites her sons.'

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. , announced"with heavy hearts" that it had"been placed into administration.

" According to an official statement, the organization revealed that the decision was enforced"after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations. " The statement continued,"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it. Their achievements matter, and nothing about today's decision changes that.

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"Throughout its 27-year history, the Diana Award has supported and celebrated as many as 50,000 young people, with a focus on their"outstanding contributions to social action and humanitarian efforts," the),"The Diana Award has recognized and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better. I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years.