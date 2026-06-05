Princess Diana’s Favorite ’80s Summer Shoe Is Trending Again

Princess Diana was four decades ahead of this wedge-heeled trend.

. They not only fit perfectly with the retro aesthetic popular at the moment, but they are also comfortable and can be worn almost everywhere thanks to their sturdy heel.

—or, as she was known at that point, Lady Diana Spencer. In July 1981, she appeared at a polo tournament at Cowdray Park Polo Club in a casual look consisting of canary-yellow overalls and a romantic short-sleeved blouse with a lace collar and fruit print.

The Liberty print blouse, featuring apples and pears in shades of green, yellow, and red, not only echoed the color of her overalls but also her shoes. For her footwear, the future Princess of Wales opted for red shoes with a raffia-look wedge heel, which provided stability as she walked across the lawn. She rounded out her look with large sunglasses and a quilted shoulder bag.

Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 at a polo tournament where Prince Charles was competing. The wedge espadrilles gave her casual look a summery vibe but also a certain understated elegance. It’s a combination that remains popular among royals to this day. Queen Letizia of Spain, for example, has often been spotted wearing various versions of these summer shoes.

Over 40 years later, wedge espadrilles are once again in high demand—here, find our pick of the best.





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