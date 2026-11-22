'Everyone was staring...'

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. He continued,"I was so nervous.

I'd only just started there working for the Royal Family. What if The Queen asked me to dance? And she laughed and she said, 'Darren, you've just started, The Queen won't ask you to dance.

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'"The chef recalled,"he night of Ghillies, halfway through the evening, Princess Diana came over and said, 'Darren, would you come and dance with me? ' And... I said, 'Your Royal Highness, I can't dance.

' And she said, 'I know, you told me. '" McGrady reminisced, saying,"e went onto the dance floor, and everyone was staring, and I was holding the princess, and this was the worst night of my life, but it was the best night of my life too.

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"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsPer the royal chef,"And I didn't know whether we were going this way or that way, and the music started, and she was spinning me round and round, and it was the worst dance ever, but it was so much fun. ""And remembering the Princess like that... I danced with her for the next 11 years at Balmoral," the chef explained.

"By the eleventh year, I gave her as good a dance as John Travolta did at the White House. " Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.