Princess Diana John Travolta Dance Exhibition at Reagan Library

New exhibit showcases the iconic 1985 dance between Princess Diana and John Travolta at the White House, revealing behind-the-scenes stories and artifacts.

An exhibition titled ' Princess Diana: Love, Life, Legacy - A Life of Giving' has opened at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The exhibit explores the history behind the famous 1985 dance between Princess Diana and actor John Travolta at the White House.

Iconic Dance Origins Revealed

Princess Diana and John Travolta shared a legendary moment on November 9, 1985, during a state dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. More than four decades after the event, the Reagan Library and Renae Plant's Princess Diana Museum are collaborating to present over 700 artifacts related to the late Princess of Wales.

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Behind the Scenes of the Waltz

Gahl Burt, the social secretary who orchestrated the evening, explained how the dance was arranged. The Marine Band was instructed to rehearse music from 'Saturday Night Fever' in preparation for the dinner. Burt spoke with Mrs. Reagan and planned to signal Travolta to approach the Princess once the dancing began.

Travolta initially hesitated to join the Princess. He was concerned about propriety at the White House and did not know if it was appropriate to initiate the dance. Burt walked up to him and tapped him on the shoulder, providing the necessary encouragement to proceed.

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Reagans and Travolta Perspectives

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan welcomed Princess Diana and Prince Charles to the White House for this official visit to the United States. Travolta later reflected on the complexity of the moment, describing the setting as a dream and the task of greeting Diana appropriately as a complicated challenge.

Travolta described the experience of approaching Diana and inviting her to dance. He recalled her captivating smile and the feeling of dancing together as if it were a fairytale. He stated that he gave the interaction his all to ensure both parties had fun and the dance was led well.

Exhibition Impact and Public Interest

The photograph of Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta is one of the most requested images in the presidential library archive, similar to the photo of Elvis meeting President Nixon at the Nixon library. This exhibit highlights the warm friendship between the Princess and the Reagans.

The collection showcases Princess Diana's iconic velvet 'Travolta' dress, which is a highlight of the exhibition. The display provides a deeper look at her life and the cultural significance of the evening in Washington, D.C.