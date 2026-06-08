Princess Diana Enjoyed a Scoop of Caviar With a Baked Potato

A former royal butler has opened up about some of Princess Diana's favorite meals, including the unexpected combination of a plain baked potato with caviar

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. As for how Diana would receive her dinner, Burrell explained,"It was often a solitary meal, served on a wheeled wooden trolley that I pushed into the sitting room before the striped sofa where the princess sat in her white toweling robe.

" "Dinner would be grilled trout or a pasta dish; or a plain potato with a scoop of caviar, served with a vinaigrette dressing. "Burrell continued,"I had already pulled the television out of its cabinet at the bottom of the bookcase and into position. Evenings were the loneliest, quietest times for the princess. The chef had gone.

Her dresser had gone.

"Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors "At the day's end, as the princess wound down from an energetic, engagements-filled morning and afternoon, I got to know her better on a personal level," the former butler said. He continued,"She was relaxed, not fraught, and talkative.

It became clear, as I wheeled in her two-course evening meal, that withAmy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley.

In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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