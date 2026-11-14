Princess Diana Cape Town Estate Sale: Debunking Royal Myths

The Cape Town property once visited by Princess Diana is for sale. This article clarifies the truth about her stay, Dr Hasnat Khan, and the history of the Tarrystone Estate sale.

The sale of a luxury property in Cape Town has reignited public interest in Princess Diana's final months, but marketing materials contain significant inaccuracies regarding her visit to the Tarrystone Estate in Upper Constantia. The estate agent promoting the £7million listing claims the guest cottage remains a 'time capsule' of the turbulent final chapters in Diana's life, yet facts indicate she stayed in the main house with her brother, Charles, Earl Spencer. This discrepancy highlights the intense commercial pressure to capitalize on royal history even as the truth is obscured by hyperbole.

Fact-Checking the Rental Claims

Earl Spencer explicitly corrected the narrative this week, stating that Diana visited only once and stayed in the principal property alongside his children, not in the separate guest cottage marketed as unchanged. He confirmed that his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were never guests at this specific location, contradicting reports that suggested otherwise. The brochure's description of the cottage as a 'private sanctuary' with furnishings exactly as she left them is factually incorrect given the property's history.

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The Impact of Fire Damage

Lord Spencer noted that the mansion suffered severe fire damage eighteen months after Diana's departure when lightning struck the thatched roof, destroying a wing and the upper-floor bedrooms. This catastrophic event makes it impossible for the guest cottage to remain in its original 1997 condition, rendering the 'unchanged' marketing claim false. The estate agent's gushing about the property being a beautiful story overlooks the physical alterations that occurred long before the current listing.

Context of the 1997 South Africa Trip

Diana's visit in mid-March 1997 was part of a broader humanitarian tour covering three continents, with Cape Town as her final destination. She spent exactly three nights in the country, a brief period that Earl Spencer later described as treasured days reminiscent of their childhood together. The trip occurred while she was separated from her first wife, Victoria Spencer, and included time with their four children: Lady Kitty, the twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, and Louis, Viscount Althorp.

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Personal Life and Dr Hasnat Khan

During this period, Diana was deeply involved with heart surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan, whom she met at London's Royal Brompton Hospital. She had been corresponding with Dr Christiaan Barnard since meeting him at a charity event in Rimini, Italy, earlier in 1997. Her thoughts were focused on a potential future with Khan, despite believing marriage to an NHS consultant was unattainable given her recent divorce from the Prince of Wales.

Commercialization of Royal Heritage

The current listing for the Tarrystone Estate leverages the emotional connection to Diana's legacy, using phrases like 'evocative glimpse' and 'poignant time capsule' to attract buyers. This marketing strategy persists every time the property changes hands, regardless of the accuracy of the claims. Potential buyers are invited to pay a premium for a 'slice of royal reminiscences,' even though the specific details of her stay have been distorted by those seeking to sell the story alongside the stone and mortar.