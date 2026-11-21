Julien's Auctions will be selling off 124 pieces of clothing and accessories belonging to Diana, including a classic sneaker that's still sold today.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsDiana: Love Life Legacyon December 9, and another auction of some of Diana’s clothing, accessories and personal belongings is scheduled the same day.

Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion & A Royal Collection "Princess Diana helped establish the appeal of the classic white trainer, showing that casual footwear could feel just as chic and elegant as a more dressed-up look," Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, tellsfor the past decade, and Nolan notes that the future Queen is"wearing Supergas in a way that feels modern, relaxed and relatable.

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" Whether she's pairing her sneakers with shorts or a blazer, Nolan said Kate's Superga trainers"are understated, comfortable and easy to wear, proving that great style doesn't always need to be complicated or uncomfortable. "Among the other items up for sale are those that reflect Diana's 1997 humanitarian efforts with the British Red Cross and the.

The late princess traveled to Angola and Bosnia just months before she died to raise awareness for the eradication of landmines, and the tan suede Miss Selfridges loafers she wore during her historicThe ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors The shoes are estimated to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000 and are joined by other items she wore during her trips abroad, including the pink cotton Ralph Lauren button-up shirt she wore to Bosnia while visiting those impacted by landmine-related injuries.

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A number of pieces of Diana's costume jewelry, books, signed photos and even a Whitney Houston cassette will also hit the auction block on December 9. The pink Ralph Lauren button-up that Diana wore for a trip to Bosnia is pictured alongside her brown loafers during an auction press preview at the Carlyle Hotel in NYC.

As for Diana's Supergas, the size European 40 sneakers are estimated to sell for between $2,000 and $3,000, but if you're not lucky enough to win, you can grab your own pair for under $60—no bidding required. Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.

She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.