Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Secret Meeting at the Carlyle Hotel

New details have emerged about the private meeting between Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1995 at the Carlyle hotel in New York. The meeting was described as 'a little bit flirtatious' and 'quick-witted and fun to be with'. Diana turned down Kennedy's offer to appear on the cover of his magazine, George, but said she would consider being in a later issue. Jephson theorized that the princess took the meeting with Kennedy because she admired how he conducted himself in the public eye. A second theory was that she wanted to make sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson jealous.

New details have emerged surrounding Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy Jr. 's private meeting in 1995 at New York's Carlyle hotel. It was there that the attorney tried to convince the royal to grace the cover of his new magazine, George.

The meeting was described as 'a little bit flirtatious' by Diana's private secretary, Patrick Jephson, who added that there 'was anticipation' from both the princess and Kennedy when the pair had coffee in her suite. Despite declining Kennedy's offer to appear on the magazine, the princess said she would consider being in the 50th or 100th issue of George. Jephson explained that he sensed a vulnerability in the attorney and that he was looking for reassurance, which is normal.

He was respectful to her, and she put him at his ease. They had a jolly social chat. The princess was described as 'quick-witted and fun to be with' by Jephson, who added that 'it was a little bit flirtatious, as she would have been with any man. But because he was who he was, that gave it a slight extra sparkle.

' One theory is that Diana admired the businessman and even wanted her son William to carry himself as Kennedy did in the public eye. She told magazine editor Tina Brown that she was hoping William would 'grow up to be as smart about it as John Kennedy Jr.' and that she wanted him to be able to handle things as well as John does.

The princess's wish to meet America's most eligible bachelor owed more than a bit to the fact that he was at the time a particular pin-up of Fergie's, according to Jephson. Diana turned down Kennedy's offer but said she would consider being in a later issue.

John had brought along with him several ideas for the cover shoot, including one that featured her wearing a three-corner hat like one from the Revolutionary War, and another that showed her in the back of a limousine with the window rolled halfway up, in an attempt to avoid photographers. She needed the magazine to be a success before she'd publicly front it.

Jephson theorized that the princess took the meeting with Kennedy because she admired how he conducted himself in the public eye. A second theory was that she wanted to make sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson jealous. Even with a Kennedy at the helm of the publication, that was hardly a guaranteed prospect, according to Jephson. When he got back to the office, he told his staff, 'Well, she said no. But she had a great pair of legs.

' At the time of their meeting, Diana was married to Prince Charles, with whom she wed in 1981. The couple welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry before divorcing in 1996. The former president's son was dating Carolyn Bessette at the time of his meeting. The duo tied the knot in 1996 and tragically died in a 1999 plane crash.

For his part, the former president's son was dating Carolyn Bessette in 1995, before the pair tied the knot in 1996. The plane Kennedy was piloting crashed into the ocean off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, that July, with Bessette and her sister, Lauren, on board





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