The Caribbean Princess docked back at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale after passengers and crew reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

during a 12-night voyage to the Caribbean and Panama Canal — sickening 268 passengers and crew members before the vessel returned to Florida. A norovirus outbreak tore through the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, sickening 268 passengers and crew members before the vessel returned to Florida.

The Caribbean Princess docked back at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale after passengers and crew reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. The Caribbean Princess docked back at Port Everglades in Ft.

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Lauderdale on Monday after 233 passengers — nearly 8% of the 2,936 guests on board — and 35 crew members reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention andThe final tally jumped sharply from the 148 initial cases reported when the ship first alerted federal health officials to the outbreak on Nov. 15, just four days after setting sail. Stool samples collected from sick travelers confirmed norovirus as the culprit behind the stomach bug, according to the CDC. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.