Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Royal Family's Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance

Princess Charlotte was the standout star of the Royal Family's Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, a body language expert has claimed. The 11-year-old royal showed 'calm confidence' and was the 'real star' of the event, resembling the late Queen Elizabeth II in her demeanor.

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Royal Family 's Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, a body language expert has claimed. The 11-year-old royal showed 'calm confidence' and was the 'standout star' of the event, resembling the late Queen Elizabeth II in her demeanor.

According to Judi James, a body language expert, Charlotte was the real 'star' of the balcony appearance, projecting a calm confidence and being the one royal standing to attention and gazing down at the crowds in a moment of reflective connection. Meanwhile, Prince Louis delighted royal fans with his antics as the King's official birthday celebrations were completed with a Red Arrows flypast.

The eight-year-old prince was spotted ducking down to look through a half-open window to catch a glimpse of Trooping the Colour, and later leaning sideways to get a better view of the celebratory fly-past. The royal family's youngest child has come to be known for his playful nature on big royal occasions.

King Charles' anniversary was celebrated with a display of military pomp and pageantry that showcased the best of the Army's ceremonial prowess on Horse Guards Parade in front of the Royal Family and thousands of spectators. The event was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as other senior royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

The royal women paid tribute to their regiments, with Kate sporting the brooch of the Irish Guards, of which she serves as Colonel, while Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and wore a red dress based on their uniform and a black beret with white plume. Trooping the Colour is a historic ceremony where colours, or regimental flags, used as rallying points in battle were 'trooped' or paraded in front of soldiers so they would be recognised, leading to them taking on great symbolic importance as the heart and soul of a regiment.

Charlotte was also seen directing her younger brother Louis to go off to the side, pointing with both hands to the place where he needed to stand in a gesture normally seen in a TV studio as guests are shown to their spots. She added that Kate ushered George to join the others with one gentle hand on his back and Charlotte took over by checking to see he'd found his spot, too.

The event was a celebration of King Charles' official birthday and the best of the Army's ceremonial prowess, showcasing the military's pomp and pageantry in front of the Royal Family and thousands of spectators. The royal family's youngest child, Prince Louis, was the center of attention as he put on an animated display, ducking down to look through a half-open window to catch a glimpse of Trooping the Colour and later leaning sideways to get a better view of the celebratory fly-past.

The event was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as other senior royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. The royal women paid tribute to their regiments, with Kate sporting the brooch of the Irish Guards, of which she serves as Colonel, while Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and wore a red dress based on their uniform and a black beret with white plume.

Trooping the Colour is a historic ceremony where colours, or regimental flags, used as rallying points in battle were 'trooped' or paraded in front of soldiers so they would be recognised, leading to them taking on great symbolic importance as the heart and soul of a regiment





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