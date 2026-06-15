Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Royal Family's Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance

Princess Charlotte showed 'calm confidence' and was the 'standout star' of the Royal Family's Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, a body language expert has claimed. The 11-year-old princess led the 'choreography' and showed off her leadership skills during the event.

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Royal Family 's Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, a body language expert has claimed. The 11-year-old princess showed 'calm confidence' and was the 'standout star' of the event, projecting a reflective connection with the crowds while a small moment of chaos occurred behind her.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis delighted royal fans with his antics, putting on an animated display as the King's official birthday celebrations were completed with a Red Arrows flypast. King Charles and Queen Camilla were accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as other senior royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, at Trooping the Colour, the monarch's official birthday parade in London.

The event showcased the best of the Army's ceremonial prowess on Horse Guards Parade in front of the Royal Family and thousands of spectators. King Charles' anniversary was celebrated with a display of military pomp and pageantry, with all eyes on the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child Louis.

The eight-year-old prince was watching events from the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington's former office with his siblings and other royals, including the Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The royal women paid tribute to their regiments, with Kate sporting the brooch of the Irish Guards and Camilla wearing a red Fiona Clare dress based on their uniform.

Princess Charlotte directed her siblings during the balcony appearance, leading the 'choreography' as she walked out onto the balcony directly behind the King. She also showed off her leadership skills, ushering Louis to his spot and taking over the choreography when necessary. The event marked a significant moment in the slimmed-down monarchy approach, with only working royals and the Waleses' children attending the event.

The King's official birthday parade is a historic ceremony where colours, or regimental flags, used as rallying points in battle were 'trooped' or paraded in front of soldiers, leading to them taking on great symbolic importance as the heart and soul of a regiment





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