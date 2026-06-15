Princess Charlotte Is Following in Her Mom’s Accessorizing Footsteps

The young royal repped a few of Kate’s favorite brands with her latest look

What’s the color scheme for the Wales ladies this week? Cream. Only a couple of days after Princess Charlotte wore a pearlescent, bow-adorned dress toin London, her mom, Princess Catherine, embraced the hue this afternoon at the Order of the Garter ceremony, where she wore her own This past week, they’ve not only borrowed from the same color palette, but Princess Charlotte has also been taking quite a few style cues from her mother.

Jane Taylor millinery. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the London-based hat-making brand has provided the Princess of Wales with countless fascinators over the years, from theshe wore to Queen Elizabeth II’s procession service, all the way to the straw taupe sun hat she wore toDown low, Charlotte also wore a pair of off-white leather flats from Pretty Ballerinas, a brand that Kate repped just last September, when she stepped out toCharlotte even wore a three-strand pearl bracelet for the occasion, as did her mother.

Those who pay close attention to Kate’s jewelry collection will know that she also owns aKate and her only daughter have matched at a number of events in the past few years, from their complementing maroon coats at the 2022 “Together at Christmas” service to their Now, even as Charlotte begins to refine her personal style, it seems she’ll still be taking a few notes from her mom’s stylebook. And who wouldn’t?





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