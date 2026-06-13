Princess Charlotte Has a Mommy-and-Me Moment in One of Princess Kate's Favorite Accessories

Forget the 'Kate effect.' Princess Charlotte's style is stealing the show.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsTrooping the Colour 2026 Arriving alongside other members of the Royal Family, Princess Charlotte was seen wearing a white dress with a subtle blue floral design.

She accessorized the outfit with an oversizeBoth Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are known for wearing on-trend ribbon bows at special events. For instance, at 2025's"luncheon, both Charlotte and Kate wore velvet bows. While Kate opted for a large and floppy black velvet bow, Charlotte wore a smaller, bright red ribbon-style bow in her hair.

As always, Princess Kate has seemingly ensured that all of her children look stylish and comfortable for Trooping the Colour, while letting their individual personalities shine through. And when it comes to Charlotte's adorable bow, it's sure to start another trend amongst royal fans imminently. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.

She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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