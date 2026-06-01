Princess Charlene Shares Rare Mother's Day Photo with Monaco's Royal Twins

Princess Charlene of Monaco has released a seldom-seen photograph of herself with her 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, to celebrate Mother's Day. The image, posted on the royal Instagram, provides a rare look at the family. The twins have recently participated in several high-profile events, including Pope Leo XIV's visit to Monaco and their First Holy Communion, where special traditions and protocols were observed.

Princess Charlene of Monaco marked the country's Mother's Day , observed on the last Sunday of May, by sharing a rare photograph of herself with her 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques , on the official royal Instagram account.

The image, captioned 'wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day', shows Charlene with her arms wrapped around the twins, offering an uncommon glimpse into the private lives of the young members of the Monegasque royal family, who are typically shielded from public view. For the occasion, Charlene wore an off-white jumper, Jacques a white crew-neck, and Gabriella a sparkly white dress.

This photo is part of a series previously released in December to celebrate the twins' 11th birthdays, which highlighted how much they have grown and their striking resemblance to their mother, the former Olympic swimmer. Despite Gabriella being born minutes earlier, the principality's male-preference succession laws mean that Jacques, as the first-born son, is the heir apparent.

He holds the title of Marquis of Baux, while his sister is Countess of Carladès, honours bestowed at birth by their father, Prince Albert. The twins have begun appearing more frequently in official engagements. Most notably, they attended Pope Leo XIV's historic visit to Monaco in March, an event that involved a rare sartorial privilege.

Both Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella wore white during the papal audience, exercising 'the privilege of the white' (le privilége du blanc), a unique exception reserved for a select few Catholic queens and princesses, allowing them to wear white in the presence of the Pope instead of the traditional black ensemble with a mantilla. Charlene complemented her midi dress with lace details and a short veil, along with a brooch featuring the flags of Monaco and the Vatican, while Gabriella wore a long coat, ballet flats, and a matching brooch.

This privilege is held by only seven women worldwide and is permitted for significant religious ceremonies. Further family milestones were shared in May when the twins celebrated their First Holy Communion, a major sacrament in the Catholic faith. Official portraits from the ceremony showed the young royals beaming alongside their parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

In earlier years, Princess Charlene has spoken about their family life, describing her daughter Gabriella as 'smart' and eager for school even on weekends, and expressing gratitude for their two well-behaved and kind children who bring immense love and happiness into their lives





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Princess Charlene Monaco Royal Family Prince Albert Princess Gabriella Prince Jacques Mother's Day Pope Leo XIV Visit Privilege Of The White First Holy Communion

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