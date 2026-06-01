Princess Charlene Shares Rare Mother's Day Photo with Monaco's Royal Twins

Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated Mother's Day with a rare Instagram photo featuring her with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The image provides a seldom-seen look at the 11-year-olds, who have been making more public appearances, including a historic papal visit where mother and daughter exercised the rare 'privilege of the white.' The twins recently also celebrated their First Holy Communion.

Princess Charlene of Monaco marked the country's Mother's Day by sharing a rare photograph with her 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques , on the royal household's official Instagram page.

The image, captioned 'wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day,' shows Charlene embracing her children, offering an uncommon glimpse into the private lives of the young royals who are typically shielded from public view. For the occasion, Charlene wore an off-white jumper, Jacques a white crew-neck, and Gabriella a sparkly white dress.

This photo session was previously used for the twins' 11th birthday portraits in December, highlighting how much they have grown and increasingly resemble their mother, the former Olympic swimmer. Despite Gabriella being born minutes earlier, Monaco's male-preference succession means Jacques, as the first-born son, is the heir apparent. He holds the title Marquis of Baux, while Gabriella is Countess of Carladès, honors bestowed at birth by their father, Prince Albert. The twins have begun appearing more frequently in official capacities.

In March, they attended Pope Leo XIV's historic visit to Monaco, the first by a pontiff since his election. For that significant Catholic event, Charlene and Gabriella exercised the rare 'privilege of the white' (le privilége du blanc), a special exemption allowing only certain Catholic queens and princesses to wear white during papal audiences. Normally, women must wear black with a mantilla. The Monegasque royals are among only seven women worldwide with this privilege.

Charlene accessorized with a brooch featuring the flags of Monaco and the Vatican, while Gabriella wore matching white attire and the same brooch. More recently, in May, the twins celebrated their First Holy Communion, a major sacrament in the Catholic faith. The family shared portraits from the ceremony, showing the young royals beaming alongside their parents. This milestone, also known as First Eucharist, symbolizes a child's deepened relationship with Jesus and the Church.

Princess Charlene has previously spoken about her family life, describing her daughter Gabriella as 'smart' and eager for school even on weekends, and expressing how blessed she and Prince Albert feel for their two well-behaved and kind children who bring them immense love and happiness





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Princess Charlene Monaco Prince Albert Prince Jacques Princess Gabriella Mother's Day Royal Twins Pope Leo XIV Privilege Of The White First Holy Communion

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