Princess Charlene of Monaco's greeting for King Felipe VI of Spain leaves fans divided

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left fans divided with her greeting for King Felipe VI of Spain during a historic meeting in Madrid. The event marked a significant diplomatic milestone for the Monegasque royal couple, but eagle-eyed onlookers suggested that Charlene may have made an unfortunate protocol breach during the poignant meeting by curtsying to both Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's greeting for King Felipe VI of Spain during a historic meeting in Madrid has left fans divided. On Monday, Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert , were welcomed by Felipe and Queen Letizia at the Palace of Zarzuela in the Spanish capital for their first ever official visit.

The event marked a significant diplomatic milestone for the Monegasque royal couple. Eagle-eyed onlookers suggested that Charlene may have made an unfortunate protocol breach during the poignant meeting by curtsying to both Felipe and Letizia.

However, others online came to Charlene's defence and suggested that it was not in fact a protocol error, and that the 'perfect' princess had indeed been acting in line with royal etiquette. Princess Charlene of Monaco has been criticised for going against traditional etiquette and formalities in the past. In 2019, she admitted that she struggles to keep up with the abundance of protocol rules and restrictions - and often finds it confusing.

The first day of her and Albert's two-day Spanish visit was said to have gone incredibly well - and helped to strengthen ties between the two nations. The possible protocol breach comes just days after the royal household shared an unseen photograph of Charlene with her arms wrapped around her 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The image offered a rare insight into the lives of the two young royals, who are largely kept out of the spotlight despite being members of the Monegasque royal family. The royal twins look distinctly more grown-up in their official portraits compared to the series of candid snaps posted for their 10th birthday last year.

In 2019, Princess Charlene gave a rare insight into family life with her two young twins and described how her 'smart' daughter Gabriella bounces out of bed to go to school on a Saturday - and is left disappointed when it's closed. She said they feel 'blessed' to have two children who fill them with 'love and happiness', and are also 'well behaved and kind'. They also take time to remember those less fortunate in their prayers every night.

'They know what they want, they speak very well and understand many things. It's hard to believe they're already four,' the former Olympic swimmer explained. While Gabriella is slightly older, being born mere minutes before her brother, Jacques is the first heir to the throne due to male-preference succession.

Jacques holds the title of Marquis of Baux, while Gabriella is the Countess of Carladès, honours given to them upon birth by their father, Prince Albert, 68, who married former Olympic swimmer Charlene. The royal visit is a significant diplomatic milestone for the Monegasque royal couple, and it is hoped that it will help to strengthen ties between the two nations.

However, the possible protocol breach has left fans divided and has sparked a heated debate online. While some may have perceived Charlene's curtsy as a faux pas, others have come to her defence and suggested that it was not in fact a protocol error. The event is not the first time the royal has been criticised for going against traditional etiquette and formalities.

Princess Charlene has been open about her struggles with protocol rules and restrictions in the past, and it seems that she may have made another mistake during the meeting. However, it is worth noting that the royal visit was a significant diplomatic milestone for the Monegasque royal couple, and it is hoped that it will help to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The royal household has shared an unseen photograph of Charlene with her arms wrapped around her 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The image offered a rare insight into the lives of the two young royals, who are largely kept out of the spotlight despite being members of the Monegasque royal family. The royal twins look distinctly more grown-up in their official portraits compared to the series of candid snaps posted for their 10th birthday last year.

Princess Charlene has been open about her family life and has described how her 'smart' daughter Gabriella bounces out of bed to go to school on a Saturday - and is left disappointed when it's closed. She said they feel 'blessed' to have two children who fill them with 'love and happiness', and are also 'well behaved and kind'. They also take time to remember those less fortunate in their prayers every night.

'They know what they want, they speak very well and understand many things. It's hard to believe they're already four,' the former Olympic swimmer explained. While Gabriella is slightly older, being born mere minutes before her brother, Jacques is the first heir to the throne due to male-preference succession.

Jacques holds the title of Marquis of Baux, while Gabriella is the Countess of Carladès, honours given to them upon birth by their father, Prince Albert, 68, who married former Olympic swimmer Charlene





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