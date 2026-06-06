Princess Charlene of Monaco Brings Fiery Energy to F1 Practice

The royal joined husband Prince Albert II at Friday's practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

The royal sported a sleeveless red midi dress for her attire, designed with a plunging neckline and pleating throughout. The bodice of the dress was fitted, and included subtle pleats of fabric at sharp angles to add a textural quality to the look.

The waist was defined thanks to a belt with a gold hardware embellishment that added even more warmer tones to the overall look. From the fitted bodice and cinched waist, the skirt of the dress flowed for ease of movement. Emily Blunt Brings Architectural Elegance to the Red Carpet in Stella McCartney Princess Charlene’s dress included a bevy of pleating, elevating the royal’s ensemble with even more classic style cues.

The royal also extended the fiery color palette of her look to her footwear, sporting a set of pointed-toe red pumps for Friday’s outing. Accessories were minimal for the royal, save for gold hoop earrings. Princess Charlene’s signature short hair was longer than usual, with a side part for a sleek approach. The royal was joined by her husband of nearly 15 years, Prince Albert II, for Friday’s practice session..

In years past, the royal has worn a bevy of designer looks courtesy of such labels and fashion houses as Louis Vuitton, worn in 2024, and Akris, which she’s worn several times between 2018 through 2023. The Monaco Grand Prix officially kicks off on Friday and concludes on Sunday. Drivers will race the iconic 3.337km street circuit in Monte Carlo. Practice sessions conclude Friday, followed by another practice session on Saturday and qualifying race.

The main draw race will take place on Sunday. Louis Vuitton serves as the title sponsor for the event for the first time.

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