Princess Catherine Supports Owain Evans in Welsh During Children In Need Cycle Finish

Princess Catherine sent a message in Welsh to Owain Wyn Evans as he completed his four-nation cycle ride for Children In Need, raising over £3.8 million for the charity.

Princess Catherine delivered a message of support in Welsh to BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans on the final day of his four-nation cycling challenge for Children In Need. The royal message was transmitted via BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning as Evans approached the end of his grueling five-day ride. Evans, who is 42 years old, completed the journey through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and Wales, finishing in Cardiff. His final tally of £3,853,530 for the charity highlights the success of the fundraising effort.

Perfect Welsh Message from Princess Catherine

Princess Catherine appeared on BBC Radio 2 to wish Evans well as she spoke in his native Welsh. Her message, translated to English, said: 'Hi Owain, it is Catherine, you are doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!' After hearing the royal message, Evans expressed his amazement. He stated that her Welsh pronunciation was perfect. He thanked the Princess for her incredible support during the broadcast. Evans described the gesture as amazing and said it was truly special to receive such personal encouragement.

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Roger Taylor and Shania Twain Send Greetings

Earlier in the show, Evans received a message of support from Queen star Roger Taylor. Taylor congratulated him on his final day of challenge, noting the emotional weight of the final stretch. He advised Evans to dig deep and look out for a Queen festive treat on Monday. Evans reacted with excitement, noting that hearing the rock legend say his name was unforgettable. The Queen drummer had also mentioned the final song staying with the crowd, drawing a parallel to Evans finishing the ride.

Before the challenge began, country star Shania Twain sent a message of good luck to Evans. She was impressed by the fact that Evans named his bicycle after her, calling it the Shania Chain. Listeners had suggested other names like Áine Bike, Britney Gears, and Kylie Spinogue. Twain encouraged Evans to go for it as he started the 400-mile journey from Glasgow. She promised to cheer him on all the way, creating a strong connection with the broadcaster and his audience.

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Evans Crosses Finish Line in Cardiff

Evans crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11am on Friday. He was greeted by a cheering crowd and his husband, Arran Rees. Evans thanked everyone for the warm welcome and the sunny weather. He reflected on how far away the challenge had felt, expressing disbelief at the support he received. He emphasized that the effort was entirely for the Children In Need charity. Evans noted that many children need help and that the donations would make a real difference.

The presenter spoke to fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay about the physical toll of the ride. He described the excitement at the start but acknowledged the reality of the hardship. Evans mentioned training hard with the Shania Chain bike and the emotional journey of the experience. He felt grateful for every opportunity and thanked the listeners for making them feel part of the community. The interaction highlighted the bond between the broadcaster and his audience throughout the challenge.

BBC Children In Need Broadcast Details

The three-hour Children In Need fundraising programme will air live from Salford on Friday at 7pm. The broadcast will feature dazzling performances, exclusive sketches, and surprise appearances. It will include a return of the Children In Need choir and stories from children across the UK. The show will be hosted by Sara Cox, Alex Jones, Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc, and Tyler West. The programme will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, highlighting the impact of the charity and the efforts of supporters like Evans.