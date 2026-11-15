Princess Catherine Returns to International Duty for Earthshot Prize in India

Princess Catherine joins Prince William in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking her first joint foreign trip in four years and highlighting her gradual return to royal duties.

Princess Catherine is set to join Prince William in Mumbai for a three-day official engagement beginning tomorrow, marking her first foreign trip alongside her husband in four years. The Princess of Wales, aged 44, will support the Prince in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, an event she describes as incredibly meaningful to the Prince. This journey represents a significant milestone in her measured return to full-time royal duties following a period of extensive medical treatment.

Details of the India Trip Schedule

The Royal couple will undertake at least nine public engagements between Monday and Wednesday while in India. The itinerary covers a diverse range of topics including sport, culture, sustainability, and youth leadership, aiming to celebrate the enduring connection between the United Kingdom and India. Kensington Palace confirmed the schedule late this weekend, stating that the Princess is delighted to participate in what they describe as an important moment in the Prince's annual calendar.

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During the visit, the couple will witness significant cultural highlights, including a Bollywood event that celebrates the Hindi-language film industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to watch a game of street cricket. The main event is the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony scheduled for Tuesday night. This ceremony will be streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, reaching audiences in more than 240 countries and territories across 40 languages.

Catherine's Recovery and Travel History

Princess Catherine underwent major abdominal surgery early in 2024 and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer. She has spoken publicly about the difficulties of her recovery, noting last week that her health journey would not be linear and would involve both good and bad days. Her return to public life began with a test trip to Italy in May on behalf of her Centre for Early Childhood. Aides reported that she felt buoyed by the success of that short visit, which helped prepare her for more extensive travel.

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Before committing to the India trip, the Princess ensured that her eldest son, Prince George, was fully settled as a full-time boarder at Eton College. Her last official joint overseas tour with Prince William occurred in December 2022 when the couple traveled to Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony. The couple previously visited India together in 2016, a trip that included stops in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Agra, where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Earthshot Prize Growth and Attendees

The Earthshot Prize has grown remarkably since Princess Catherine last attended the awards in Boston. Officials describe this upcoming year as the biggest and most ambitious yet for the global environmental awards. The Princess is understood to be incredibly proud of the achievements made by the initiative and joined the Prince in Mumbai to show her support. A palace source added that the Princess thinks the few days in India will be fantastic for the event.

The awards night will feature performances by the British band Take Take, who are performing in India for the first time. The couple will be joined by a host of international music, film, and sports stars. Confirmed attendees include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actor Rami Malek, and actress Simone Ashley. To mark the occasion, the city of Mumbai will illuminate its most iconic landmarks in green, marking the largest such display to date for the event.