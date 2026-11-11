Princess Catherine Expands Early Childhood Support at Hampshire Hospital

The Princess of Wales visits Chase Community Hospital to support the Alarm Distress Baby Scale trial, highlighting her commitment to infant mental health and early intervention strategies.

The Princess of Wales visited the Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, on Monday to observe the practical application of a specialized assessment tool designed for infants. Catherine, aged forty-four, engaged directly with health visitors and mothers during the visit, which served to highlight the ongoing expansion of a project funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Implementation Of The ADBB Trial

Catherine observed the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, known as the ADBB, a method developed to identify early signs of withdrawal in babies between zero and twenty-four months of age. The scale involves observing specific behaviors such as eye contact, smiling, and reactions to healthcare professionals to determine if an infant requires additional social or emotional support. She witnessed the tool being used on three infants ranging from five-and-a-half to nine months old, including Enid, who was born prematurely, and Ruby, a nine-month-old who entertained the princess by crawling under a chair.

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Royal Foundation Funding Details

The initiative has received significant financial backing from the Royal Foundation, which committed an additional £250,000 over a three-year period to support the expansion of the trial across ten NHS sites. This funding builds upon two previous pilot phases that demonstrated the efficacy of the scale in identifying children who might benefit from earlier interventions. The project aims to ensure that social and emotional development is treated with the same importance as physical health in early childhood care protocols.

Stakeholder Reactions And Feedback

Eileen Perrins, the perinatal and infant mental health lead at the Institute of Health Visiting, described the ADBB as a transformational tool for health visitors who use it daily. She expressed gratitude to the Princess for introducing the method to the UK after Catherine first encountered it during a research trip to Copenhagen in 2022. Alison Morton, CEO of iHV, also acknowledged that the widespread adoption of the scale originated from the germ of an idea proposed by the Princess years ago, validating her long-term advocacy for this specific area of child welfare.

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Personal Engagement With Mothers

During the visit, Catherine spoke candidly with mothers about the challenges of early parenting, acknowledging the isolation and nervousness that often accompany the first few months. She shared her own observations regarding infant preferences, noting that babies respond well to black and white prints and small cues. While interacting with Amy, the mother of Enid, and other attendees, she reassured them that crying and distraction are normal parts of infant behavior, fostering a supportive environment for the families present at the hospital.

Context From Recent Media Interview

This public appearance follows the recent publication of a rare magazine interview in a special commemorative edition of Country Life, guest-edited by Prince William. In the interview, Catherine opened up about her recovery from cancer treatment, providing insight into her personal journey while reinforcing her professional dedication to early childhood development. Her attire for the hospital visit included a tweed suit by Bella Freud, consisting of a Saint James Jacket retailing for £875 and Slim Kim Trousers costing £555, paired with a cranberry-colored cashmere polo neck jumper from Kiltane.