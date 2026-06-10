Princess Catherine Crowned 'Epitome of Wedding Guest Chic' by Royal Fashion Experts

Princess Catherine has been crowned the 'epitome of wedding guest chic' by royal fashion experts, who praise her ability to dress for weddings like a royal. Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE shares her tips on how to dress for wedding season like a royal, including the importance of a single 'monotone' colour scheme. Meanwhile, royal editor Rebecca English reveals her pick for the worst dressed royal wedding guest of all time.

On a special episode of the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential , host Rebecca English sits down with Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE, to reveal how to dress for wedding season like a royal.

Not only do English and Wakeley agree that Princess Catherine had one of the best wedding dresses in living memory, but the pair also crown the future Queen as the 'epitome of wedding guest chic'. Catherine turned heads at last weekend's royal wedding between Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, arriving in a cream tweed dress and matching wide-brimmed hat.

This selection of a single 'monotone' colour scheme, Wakeley explained, is one of several easily copiable elements of Kate's wedding guest style. On a special episode of Palace Confidential , host Rebecca English sits down with Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE, to reveal how to dress for weddings like a royal The selection of a single 'monotone' colour scheme, Wakeley explained, is one of several easily copiable elements of Kate's wedding guest style Catherine turned heads at last weekend's royal wedding between Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, arriving in a cream tweed dress and matching wide-brimmed hat The designer said: Kate has fit and flare.

She usually wears quite long sleeves, with a rounded, high neck, and with a neat waist that shows off her beautiful figure. I love the longer length clothes she's embracing now, it creates such a beautiful silhouette. She's recently been doing all monotone colours, so her hat matches the dress, matches her shoes. Often her bag too, which I think is a tip she took from the late Queen's book.

Kate broke a big wedding guest outfit rule at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding It creates such a timeless look. She always appears regal and very chic. She generally wears British fashion too, so she's a global brand ambassador. Royal editor English said one of her favourite Catherine looks was the raspberry Alexander McQueen dress she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

The bold choice was all the more impressive, co-host Claire Cisotti noted, given that Catherine had only recently given birth to Prince Louis. She'd just had Prince Louis, the assistant Royals Editor recalled. Catherine probably was not feeling like she wanted to make a big fashion statement. But, when she turned up for Princess Eugenie's wedding: Oh my God!

She came unstuck with the weather though, I think that's why she wears dresses a lot longer now. Back then, it was cut down to the knee and with the wind at St George's Chapel, she was struggling to keep the dress down. Elsewhere in the episode, Cisotti revealed her pick for the worst dressed royal wedding guest of all time.

Royal editor English said one of her favourite Catherine looks was the raspberry Alexander McQueen dress she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018 The bold choice was all the more impressive, co-host Claire Cisotti noted, given that Catherine had only recently given birth to Prince Louis Chloe Madeley, daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, made the fashion 'faux pas' at Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2018. Cisotti said: She wore these spaghetti straps on a very hot day.

But, the Queen was present and if you looked, all the other guests were sleeved. The dress Chloe wore would have been great for a wedding in Ibiza, but we're talking St George's chapel here… she looked great but it was just a little inappropriate. Watch Wakeley, English and Cisotti remember the highs and lows of Royal wedding fashion by subscribing to Palace Confidential on YouTube





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