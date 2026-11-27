Princess of Wales Catherine becomes patron of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, honoring her commitment to holistic cancer care following her remission.

Princess Catherine has officially assumed the role of Patron for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, a prestigious appointment that underscores her dedication to supporting individuals facing cancer diagnoses. This new position connects the Princess directly with Europe's largest single-site cancer hospital, located in Manchester. The appointment follows her own public journey through cancer treatment and subsequent remission in 2025.

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust Overview

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust operates as the central hub for specialized oncology services in the region. It treats over 60,000 patients annually, providing a comprehensive range of medical interventions. These services include advanced radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and proton beam therapy. The facility also performs complex cancer surgeries that require highly specialized clinical expertise.

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Princess Catherine, aged 44, stated that she was deeply moved by the hospital's approach to patient welfare during her initial visit. She visited the Withington site in June to observe the integration of clinical treatments with supportive care. Her interest in these holistic methods has grown significantly since she began her own medical treatment in 2024.

Personal Journey and Medical History

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January 2024, which was followed by a diagnosis of cancer. This medical event led to a rigorous course of preventative chemotherapy. During this period, she stepped back from her standard public duties to focus entirely on her recovery and health.

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In January 2025, Princess Catherine announced that she had achieved remission. This milestone marked a significant turning point in her health journey. The announcement allowed her to publicly reflect on the physical and emotional challenges of her diagnosis. It also paved the way for her increased advocacy in the healthcare sector.

Advocacy for Holistic Patient Support

Princess Catherine emphasized that exceptional care extends far beyond the delivery of medical treatments. She highlighted that compassion, strong relationships, and robust support systems are vital for sustaining hope during serious illness. Her statement expressed delight in becoming Patron and her commitment to supporting the staff and patients at the facility.

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust is recognized for its person-centered approach. It provides holistic support alongside traditional clinical care. This includes complementary therapies, art rooms, wellbeing gardens, and dedicated support for teenagers and young adults. The facility aims to address the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of both patients and their families.

Upcoming Documentary Heal and Public Engagement

The Princess's upcoming documentary, titled Heal, will broadcast in the United Kingdom this Sunday. The film explores her personal experiences with cancer and recovery. It features footage from her visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. The program illustrates how holistic support contributes to the healing process.

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Heal also follows Princess Catherine as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge. She climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within a 24-hour period. This physical feat was organized in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The documentary captures her reflections on life and healing beyond the diagnosis.

In previous clips, the Princess discussed the profound internal shifts caused by a cancer diagnosis. She noted that confronting vulnerability and mortality can soften one's heart and alter one's perspective. She described this experience as an opportunity to renew and grow, emphasizing that the journey of healing is complex and deeply personal. The Christie NHS Foundation Trust serves as a key backdrop for these insights, demonstrating the real-world impact of compassionate care.