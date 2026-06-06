Princess Beatrice Takes Style Tips From Princess Kate in Spring Florals at Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillip's Royal Wedding

The clever Royal Ascot rewear hails from one of the Princess of Wales's favorite brands.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsThe Emilia Wickstead Brita Dress originally retailed for $2,990, and is constructed from a Green Festive Bouquet Taffeta Faille.

For the royal wedding, Princess Beatrice accessorized the fresh dress with a beige bag, matching shoes, and a raffia hat. For the much-anticipated wedding ceremony, Harriet wore a classic white column wedding dress, featuring long lace sleeves and a high-neck. She accessorized her bridal style with a long embroidered veil and a sparkling diamond tiara. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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