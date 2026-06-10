Princess Beatrice Stuns in Glamorous Alice + Olivia Ensemble at Mayfair Store Event

Royal fashion icon Princess Beatrice showcases red-carpet glamour in an embellished Alice + Olivia dress and jacket set, with budget-friendly alternatives highlighted for recreating the look.

Princess Beatrice , known for her impeccable fashion choices often guided by celebrity stylist Olivia Buckingham, recently attended an Alice + Olivia store event in Mayfair.

She wore the brand's Nina Embellished Midi Dress paired with the matching Kidman Jacket, creating a glamorous red-carpet worthy look. The strapless dress features a figure-hugging silhouette, intricate hand-embellished crystal beading, and a thigh-high side slit for added drama. The ensemble was completed with Jimmy Choo court shoes. For those wishing to emulate the royal's style, the exact pieces are available for purchase, though they come with a luxury price tag.

More affordable alternatives from brands like Karen Millen, Lavish Alice, Elliatt, TFNC London, Club L London, Odd Muse, Apricot, and H&M offer similar embellished detailing and flattering silhouettes, making the look accessible for various budgets. The overall aesthetic is perfect for special occasions or black-tie events, with the recommendation to keep accessories minimal to let the dress remain the focal point





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Princess Beatrice Alice + Olivia Royal Fashion Emellished Dress Jimmy Choo Stylist Olivia Buckingham Mayfair Event Red Carpet Glamour Affordable Fashion High Street Alternatives

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