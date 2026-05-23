Princess Beatrice Scouts Eton for Wolfie's School

Princess Beatrice was recently spotted at Eton College, scouting a potential school for her stepson, Wolfie, who is now ten years old. This raises the possibility of him attending the all-boys school at the same time as his second cousin, Prince George, who is expected to follow in his father's footsteps.

Princess Beatrice was recently spotted at Eton College , scouting a potential school for her stepson, Wolfie , who is now ten years old. This raises the possibility of him attending the all-boys school at the same time as his second cousin, Prince George , who is expected to follow in his father's footsteps.

The possibility of George attending Eton is further fueled by rumors that a boarding house at the school has been redecorated to accommodate George's security staff. Beatrice, who lives just over an hour from the school in a £3.5 million Cotswolds mansion, is conveniently located for the school.

Wolfie, who Beatrice calls her 'bonus son', is already attending school in the UK after his mother, architect Dara Huang, feared for his safety in the US amid a spate of school shootings. Earlier this month, Prince of Wales was spotted at Oundle school, prompting rumors that George may be heading there when he leaves Lambrook prep school in Berkshire.

However, some now suggest the visit was actually about his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, who is also at Lambrook with George and Prince Louis. Other potential schools for George include Marlborough College, London's Highgate or University College schools.





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Princess Beatrice Eyes Eton for WolfiePrincess Beatrice was recently spotted at Eton College, scouting a potential school for her stepson, Wolfie, who is now ten years old. This raises the possibility of him attending the all-boys school at the same time as his second cousin, Prince George, who is expected to follow in his father's footsteps.

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