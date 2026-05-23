Princess Beatrice Eyes Eton for Wolfie

Princess Beatrice was recently spotted at Eton College, scouting a potential school for her stepson, Wolfie, who is now ten years old. This raises the possibility of him attending the all-boys school at the same time as his second cousin, Prince George, who is expected to follow in his father's footsteps.

Princess Beatrice was recently spotted at Eton College , scouting a potential school for her stepson, Wolfie , who is now ten years old. This raises the possibility of him attending the all-boys school at the same time as his second cousin, Prince George , who is expected to follow in his father's footsteps.

Rumors have circulated that an Eton boarding house has been redecorated to accommodate George's security staff, making Eton a convenient option for Beatrice, who lives just over an hour away in the Cotswolds. Wolfie, who Beatrice refers to as her 'bonus son', is already attending school in the UK after his mother, architect Dara Huang, expressed concerns about his safety in the US amid a recent surge in school shootings.

Earlier this month, Prince of Wales was spotted at Oundle school, prompting speculation that George may be heading there when he leaves Lambrook prep school in Berkshire. However, some now suggest the visit was actually about his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, who is also at Lambrook with George and Prince Louis. Other potential schools for George include Marlborough College, London's Highgate or University College schools.





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Princess Beatrice Eton College Wolfie Prince George Prince Of Wales Lambrook Prep School Marlborough College Highgate School University College School

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