Princess Beatrice Attends Lavish Birthday Party in Rome as Royal Family Preparations Continue

Princess Beatrice has been spotted attending a lavish 40th birthday party in Rome, where she danced on tables, feasted on pasta and drank 'great wine'. The York princess, 37, was joined by guests from five countries for the celebrations of Juliet Wine founder Lauren De Niro Pipher's milestone birthday in April. Meanwhile, her younger sister Eugenie, who is expecting her third child, also travelled to Italy in April when she attended the Sicily wedding of hotel tycoon Sir Rocco Forte's son Charles and handbag designer Georgie Wright.

Princess Beatrice has been revealed to have attended a lavish 40th birthday party in Rome , where she danced on tables, feasted on pasta and drank 'great wine' at the £768-a-night La Posta Vecchia hotel in Palo Laziale .

The York princess, 37, was joined by guests from five countries for the celebrations of Juliet Wine founder Lauren De Niro Pipher's milestone birthday in April. Photos posted by Lauren on Instagram showed Beatrice posing for group photos and standing on a long wooden table as she joined the festivities. In one picture, Lauren has her arm around Beatrice as the older daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson smiles for the camera.

The princess appeared relaxed in the photograph, having kept a low profile since the Epstein Files were released. It is not known whether her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi accompanied Beatrice to Lauren's party. Beatrice donned two floral print dresses for the Italian soiree, including a satin number from British brand The Vampire's Wife. Her holiday wardrobe also included a navy tiered dress with a sheer top from royal-approved Australian label Zimmermann, which Beatrice paired with black lace-up espadrilles.

Sharing images from the weekend getaway, Lauren told her followers that there was 'no drama, no early mornings barely any phones except to capture moments'.

'Just presence, great wine, pasta at every meal and more laughter than I can account for,' she wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie, who is expecting her third child, also travelled to Italy in April when she attended the Sicily wedding of hotel tycoon Sir Rocco Forte's son Charles and handbag designer Georgie Wright.

The princess, wearing a black gown, was pictured chatting to guests at the hotel Villa Igiea in Palermo in the background of photographs shared by socialite Jazzy de Lisser, captioned: 'That's Amore. Most beautiful weekend celebrating The Poodles'. It is not known whether Eugenie was accompanied by her husband or their children at the 350-person star-studded wedding, which counted Lady Lola Bute and Tish Weinstock among the guests.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Eugenie's pregnancy in a statement on May 4, adding the baby is 'due this summer'. It added that the couple's sons August, five, and Ernest, two, are 'very excited' to welcome a younger sister or brother to the family. The 36-year-old princess posted in an accompanying caption on Instagram: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

' followed by a series of red heart emojis and one of a baby. The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 15th in line to the throne, with their great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place. While Beatrice and Eugenie have largely remained out of the public eye since shameful revelations about their parents emerged in the Epstein Files, the pair have been spotted mixing among pop royalty and A-listers in recent weeks.

Last month, Eugenie and Beatrice both attended Poppy Delevingne's star-studded 40th birthday party in London alongside their husbands. Eugenie's baby bump was proudly on show beneath a black dress paired with an electric purple mac, and Jack beamed as he walked at her side. Despite the problems caused by their errant parents, Andrew and Fergie, her older sister Beatrice was also all smiles as she walked into the Hart pub with her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Eugenie and Beatrice were also spotted enjoying the spring sunshine in central London last month after a lunch together at the exclusive Soho Mews House in Mayfair. Princess Eugenie showcased her growing baby bump earlier this week as she left an exclusive Mayfair member's club following a Dubai-based company's private dinner. Princess Beatrice was spotted loading her luggage into a London taxi on Thursday.

The last time the York sisters were seen with the Royal Family was at their Christmas Day service at Sandringham. They did not join the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor, even as sources insisted they 'will be seen' at future family celebrations. This could include Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips's wedding to his NHS nurse fiancee Harriet Sperling this weekend.

If they attend the nuptials at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on June 6, it will mark their first major public appearance in over six months





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Beatrice Royal Family Princess Eugenie Lauren De Niro Pipher Juliet Wine La Posta Vecchia Hotel Palo Laziale Rome Italian Soiree British Brand The Vampire's Wife Zimmermann Royal-Approved Australian Label Soho Mews House Mayfair Exclusive Member's Club Dubai-Based Company Private Dinner London Taxi Sandringham Easter Sunday Service Windsor Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips's Wedding NHS Nurse Fiancee Harriet Sperling All Saints' Church Kemble Gloucestershire Royal Family Preparations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tourist filmed going for a swim at Rome's Trevi Fountain faces €500 fineA tourist has been fined €500 (£436) for swimming in Rome's Trevi Fountain, a historic monument. The woman was seen taking off her shoes before entering the water, which angered security staff and onlookers.

Read more »

A Clay Court Lesson in Rome: Training with Pros Ahead of the French OpenDaily Mail Sport returns to the clay, this time in Rome with ASICS, for a hands-on learning experience alongside top professionals like Jasmine Paolini and Mattia Bellucci, uncovering the keys to success on the demanding red dirt before the French Open.

Read more »

Kids Today Revisited: Lessons From Studying Abroad in RomeThe topic of 'kids today' is revisited based on various experiences from a 'Psychology of Living' class that was taught to undergrads during a semester abroad in Rome.

Read more »

Fireworks reportedly trigger mass horse stampede through Rome streets, injuring several soldiersUnauthorized fireworks reportedly triggered a mass horse stampede during a late-night rehearsal for Italy's Republic Day parade in Rome, injuring riders.

Read more »