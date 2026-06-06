Princess Beatrice Attends Alice + Olivia Event Amid Royal Housing Controversy

Princess Beatrice was seen at a New York fashion brand launch wearing a black bejewelled dress, just days after a National Audit Office report revealed she and sister Eugenie have never paid rent for their palace apartments, fueling scrutiny of royal finances.

Princess Beatrice continued to keep a low‑profile public image even as she turned heads at a high‑profile fashion showcase on Thursday night. The 37‑year‑old royal was photographed arriving at a launch event for the New York‑based label Alice + Olivia , where she chose a sleek black bejewelled gown matched with a cropped jacket in the same material.

The ensemble, sparkling under the venue lights, drew attention not only for its design but also for the company she kept. Beatrice was seen chatting with American socialite Nicky Hilton, the older sister of Paris Hilton, and with Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, both of whom are well‑known figures in fashion and society circles.

Alice + Olivia, a brand founded in 2002 by designer Stacey Bendet, has garnered a celebrity following that includes the Duchess of Sussex, singer‑actress Beyoncé and television personality Kourtney Kardashian. Its collections are priced in the high‑hundreds of pounds, appealing to a clientele that values both style and exclusivity. The appearance came just days after the National Audit Office released a damning report on the royal family's housing arrangements.

The audit revealed that Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have never paid rent for the palace apartments they have occupied for close to two decades, despite the fact that neither princess performs official duties. Their accommodation, traditionally funded by the late Queen Elizabeth II and now by their uncle, King Charles III, has been described as a privileged perk that is not extended to most other members of the royal family.

The investigation was prompted by earlier public outcry over the lease terms granted to Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge, sparking a broader review of how royal properties are allocated and financed. The scrutiny of the princesses' financial arrangements has only intensified following the recent arrest of their father, Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Since that development, Beatrice has been spotted in public on only a handful of occasions, underscoring a deliberate retreat from the limelight.

Both sisters have pursued independent careers-Beatrice as a businesswoman and author, Eugenie as an entrepreneur and philanthropist-and each is married to a high‑profile partner with substantial personal wealth. Nonetheless, the audit's findings raise uncomfortable questions about why they have relied on royal subsidy for their living expenses when they possess the means to support themselves.

In 2021, Beatrice offered a rare glimpse into her St James's Palace flat, showcasing modern décor, family photographs and contemporary artwork, a visual that now stands in stark contrast to the recent revelations of unpaid rent. The ongoing debate about transparency, accountability and the modern role of the monarchy continues to unfold, with the fashion event serving as a vivid reminder that royal family members remain under intense public scrutiny





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