Princess Anne's Rare Footage Reveals She Feared Falling from Horse at Montreal Olympics

The footage, taken shortly before Anne stepped out with the British equestrian team on July 19th, 1976, captures the royal riding her beloved horse Goodwill around a race course in preparation. Anne, then 25, was also questioned by a reporter how she was feeling ahead of the pivotal sporting event in the Canadian city. 'I would be delighted to get round in one piece and have not made a total nitwit of myself,' said the Princess Royal.

Rare footage has captured Princess Anne admitting she hoped to 'get round in one piece' at the Montreal Olympics before she fell from her horse - almost 50 years on from the event.

Anne, 75, became the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games when she lined up in the Equestrian Eventing for Team GB in 1976. However, the royal does not have any recollection of the race, having suffered a serious fall from her horse during the cross-country event while the late Queen Elizabeth II watched on anxiously.

Now, remarkable footage of Anne preparing to compete in the Olympic Games has emerged - with the princess captured declaring that she would be 'grateful to make it round in one piece' in the days before the event





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Rare footage captures Princess Anne's candid admission before Montreal Olympics fallRare footage of Princess Anne preparing to compete in the Montreal Olympics has emerged, capturing the royal declaring that she would be 'grateful to make it round in one piece' before falling from her horse. The footage, taken shortly before Anne stepped out with the British equestrian team, shows the Princess Royal riding her beloved horse Goodwill around a race course in preparation. The Princess was watched at the summer Olympic Games by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who also opened the tournament as Queen of Canada, father Prince Philip, and three brothers Prince Charles, Andrew and Prince Edward.

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