Princess Anne's Ex-Husband Mark Phillips Debuts New Girlfriend at Royal Wedding

Captain Mark Phillips, former husband of Princess Anne, has been seen with his new partner Florence Standaert at his son Peter's wedding. The relationship comes after a history of infidelity and a love child scandal that rocked the monarchy.

Princess Anne 's ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips , was once known for his roving eye, and his romantic history has long been a subject of royal gossip.

The Olympic gold medallist married the late Queen's only daughter in 1973, but their relationship was quickly plagued by infidelity on both sides. Phillips had a series of semi-public affairs that deeply concerned palace aides and courtiers. While still married to Anne, who has since found love with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Phillips allegedly had relationships with a society call girl named Pamela Bordes, a Canadian public relations executive, and an anchorwoman from a British television show.

The royal marriage broke down irretrievably after it emerged that Phillips had fathered a love child with an art teacher from New Zealand in 1991. For years, the father of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips seemed unlikely to ever settle down, until he met Florence Standaert. The Belgian equestrian, who is nearly 30 years Phillips's junior and closer to his daughter Zara's age, beamed as she accompanied him to Peter's wedding in the Cotswolds last weekend.

Neither Florence nor Phillips has officially confirmed their relationship, but her presence at the All Saints Church in Kemble marks a significant step forward. The high-profile nuptials were attended by every senior royal except Prince Harry. Florence's long-term boyfriend, Thomas Ryckewaert, ran the Waregem horse trials in Belgium until his death in 2019. A year later, Phillips designed a cross-country course at Waregem, which Florence now runs.

They were not linked together until 2022, when Phillips and Florence, now 42, were pictured at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, where Phillips's equestrian daughter Zara was competing. A source at the event called Florence Phillips's new girlfriend, and the pair appeared inseparable. Four years later, they are still going strong after Florence accompanied the former Scots Guard officer to the royal wedding in Gloucestershire.

This stable relationship is a far cry from Phillips's more colourful past, including a one-night stand that caused a royal scandal. He first crossed paths with art teacher Heather Tonkin in 1983 when she attended a riding clinic he held in New Zealand. The following year, they had a one-night stand in an Auckland hotel room while Phillips was still married to the Princess Royal.

Tonkin has said she was infatuated with the princess's equestrian former husband, and her diary entry for that night was filled with kisses formed into the shape of a horseshoe. The following month, she discovered she was pregnant, but when she rang Phillips at his marital home, Gatcombe Park, he urged her to get an abortion, she claimed. She decided to have the baby alone, and Felicity was born in August 1985.

Later, Tonkin sought financial support for her daughter, and Phillips secretly paid her 6,000 pounds a year in maintenance for the next five years, which he wrote off as an equestrian consultancy. However, when payments became erratic and Phillips refused to be named on his daughter's birth certificate, Tonkin engaged lawyers and, in 1991, finally spoke in public. The result was a furore.

Phillips and Anne had separated by then, but courtiers grew increasingly alarmed at the damaging effect the scandal might have on a monarchy already reeling from stories of marital discord between Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana. Defending her decision to make the matter public, Tonkin said in an interview in 1991 that she was doing it for her child and hoped Phillips would do the right thing and make a proper settlement.

She said nothing could compensate for the tears she had cried while trying to plan for the future, knowing she could find herself penniless at any moment. The embarrassment for the Royal Family deepened when it emerged that one of Phillips's aides had tried to force Tonkin's silence about the one-night stand and the birth of Felicity.

Tonkin, after taking advice from her lawyers, had taped five phone calls with Phillips's business agent, during which he dismissed her concerns and threatened to sue her if she tried to put his name on the birth certificate





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mark Phillips Princess Anne Florence Standaert Royal Scandal Love Child

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's Jewelry Includes Something Borrowed and Something NewPrincess Charlotte and Princess Kate showed off their matchy-matchy triple-strand pearl bracelets, which have a special connection to Princess Diana.

Read more »

Princess Anne Takes Over Nobel's Reins for King's Official Birthday ParadePrincess Anne, the former equestrian and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, joined the King's official birthday parade on horseback today, taking over Nobel's reins, the last horse that the King rode during a Trooping the Colour ceremony before he was diagnosed with cancer.

Read more »

Princess Anne Rides in Trooping the Colour as King Charles Celebrates Official BirthdayPrincess Anne took part in the King's official birthday parade on horseback, while King Charles, undergoing cancer treatment, travelled by carriage. The event featured the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, culminating in a balcony appearance and Red Arrows flypast.

Read more »

Princess Anne Shines on Horseback at King Charles's Trooping the ColourPrincess Anne, the Princess Royal, took centre stage on horseback at King Charles III's official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, showcasing her renowned equestrian skill and steadfast duty. The King, undergoing cancer treatment, travelled by carriage, making Anne's ride on Noble-a horse with special personal significance-particularly poignant. The scaled-down event still delivered full military pomp, concluding with a Red Arrows flypast and a heartfelt, casual video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales that captured the family's warm, off-duty moments.

Read more »