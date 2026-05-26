Princess Anne's Diplomatic Dressing and Commemoration Visit to Greece

Princess Anne showcased her diplomatic dressing during a three-day visit to Greece over the weekend to commemorate 85 years since the Battle of Crete. She honoured the colours of the Greek flag with a striking blue A-line dress and smart cropped jacket with elegant white gloves and shoes. Pinned to her elegant jacket was her historic 12-diamond Gold Ribbon Brooch which Anne was first seen wearing in February 1969, and has since become a staple part of her wardrobe.

Princess Anne showcased her diplomatic dressing during a poignant three-day visit to Greece over the weekend to commemorate 85 years since the Battle of Crete.

The Princess Royal, 75, was a vision in blue and white on Friday as she arrived at the Presidential Mansion in Athens to meet with President Konstantinos Tasoulas. Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne honoured the colours of the Greek flag with a striking blue A-line dress and smart cropped jacket with elegant white gloves and shoes.

Pinned to her elegant jacket was her historic 12-diamond Gold Ribbon Brooch which Anne was first seen wearing in February 1969, and has since become a staple part of her wardrobe. Anne's diplomatic dressing not only reinforces the long-standing ties between the UK and Greece, but also her own personal connection to the country, with her father, the late Prince Philip, born in Corfu.

During her meeting with President Tasoulas at the building which once functioned as the Royal Palace, Anne emphasised that the commemorations were 'very significant' for both the UK and Greece. Anne then travelled to Crete where she visited Chania, Souda Bay and Maleme - all places which are deeply intertwined with the island's history and the events of 1941.

On Saturday, she attended a memorial service at the Souda Bay Allied War Cemetery in Chania to honour the Allied forces during the historic battle - with the Princess Royal laying a wreath as a mark of respect. To conclude her three-day Greek visit, the royal attended the Civic Flag Parade and Royal Air Force display.

Anne's Greek visit comes amid an incredibly busy time for the hard-working princess, who is expected to play a 'pivotal' role in keeping The Firm afloat amid the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. As the Royal Family navigate the scandal, they will be looking to their down-to-earth and hardworking 'trump card' - the Princess Royal, who is 'synonymous with dedication to duty', said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Mr Fitzwilliams previously told the Daily Mail: 'She relishes a high workload and usually undertakes the most royal engagements of any royal. However, she prefers to avoid the media circus that follows the most high-profile royals. She is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarchy





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