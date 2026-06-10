Princess Anne Recalls Montreal Olympics Fall 50 Years On: Rare Footage Shows Her Hoping to Finish in One Piece

Princess Anne, the first royal to compete in the Olympics, fell from her horse in 1976 and has no memory of it. New footage shows her before the event expressing hopes to complete the course. She met with teammates 50 years later.

Princess Anne , now 75, has no memory of her fall from a horse during the 1976 Montreal Olympics , but rare footage from just days before the event shows her expressing hope to complete the cross-country course in one piece.

The Princess Royal became the first member of the British Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games when she represented Team GB in equestrian eventing. In the newly surfaced clip, filmed before the cross-country event on July 19, 1976, Anne is seen riding her horse Goodwill around a practice course. When a reporter asks how she is feeling, she replies, I would be delighted to get round in one piece and have not made a total nitwit of myself.

Naturally, one would like to bring a medal home as well. Asked about the team's chances, she says, We haven't seen the course yet. I think there are several teams who have a very good chance and luck can play a considerable part. The footage comes 50 years after the games, as Anne met with her former teammates at a reception at Lansdowne House in London on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

Delivering a speech at the dinner for the 1976 Olympic team, Anne told guests, now in their 70s and 80s, that they all looked extremely well, adding that the milestone reunion does mark the passage of time just a little. Speaking of her own memories, she said, I had a slight problem in that the bit I would like to remember, which is the cross country, I don't. But every now and again I see it and think oh ok.

I suspect Goodwill remembers it, but I don't. Anne fell from her horse when Goodwill hit the 19th fence on the steeplechase course during the cross-country event. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, watched anxiously from the stands, along with Prince Philip and her brothers Charles, Andrew, and Edward. The Great British team finished 24th overall, with many riders and horses encountering difficulties.

Despite the fall, Anne was praised by BBC commentators for her outstanding physical courage. After the games, Anne's daughter Zara Phillips went on to win a silver medal in the same event at the London 2012 Olympics. Speaking of the Olympic experience, Anne reflected, It was an experience, and a lot of it was a good experience. She concluded her speech by highlighting the enjoyment, long-lasting friendship, and the ability to inspire others that being an Olympian had brought.

Some guests, like equestrians Hugh Thomas and Jennie Loriston-Clarke, have remained in touch with the Princess for five decades. They recalled the close-knit team that stayed in chalets two hours outside Montreal and, lacking proper kit, bought their own from a local shop and sewed a Union flag on their outfits to look official. The reunion, attended by 150 guests, celebrated their shared history and contributions to Olympic history





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