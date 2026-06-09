Princess Anne Marks 50th Anniversary of Montreal Olympics with Team Reunion

The Princess Royal hosted a reunion for the 1976 British Olympic team, recalling her fall and lack of memory, while celebrating the enduring bonds of the Games.

Princess Anne marked the 50th anniversary of her participation in the 1976 Montreal Olympics by hosting a reunion dinner for her former teammates at Lansdowne House, a private members' club in London.

The Princess Royal, now 74, made history as the first member of the British Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games when she represented Team GB in equestrian eventing. Despite the passage of five decades, the reunion brought together athletes now in their 70s and 80s, all reflecting on their shared experiences at the Games.

The event featured a speech by the Princess, who humorously noted that the milestone 'does mark the passage of time just a little,' while praising the group for looking 'extremely well.

' The occasion was a celebration of not just athletic achievement but the enduring friendships formed during that summer in Canada. During her address, Princess Anne revealed a surprising personal detail: she has no memory of the cross-country event, the most challenging part of the competition. She suffered a serious fall at the 19th fence, which left her unconscious and with a concussion.

Despite the injury, she remounted her horse, Goodwill-owned by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II-and finished the course, earning widespread praise for her courage.

'I had a slight problem in that the bit I would like to remember, which is the cross country, I don't,' she told the gathering. 'But every now and again I see it and think 'oh ok'. I suspect Goodwill remembers it, but I don't.

' The BBC commentator at the time lauded her 'outstanding physical courage,' and the incident became a defining moment of her Olympic career. The reunion also highlighted the tight-knit bonds among the British team, many of whom had stayed in chalets two hours outside Montreal. Without proper team kit, the riders bought outfits from a local shop and improvised Union flags to look the part.

Equestrians Hugh Thomas and Jennie Loriston-Clarke, who have remained close friends with the Princess, recalled the camaraderie that sustained them through a challenging competition. Team GB finished 24th overall, with numerous riders and horses facing difficulties. The Princess's own competition was witnessed by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II-who also opened the Games as Queen of Canada-along with Prince Philip and her three brothers, Charles, Andrew, and Edward.

The royal legacy continued when Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips, won a silver medal in eventing at the 2012 London Olympics. Guests at the afternoon reception included several medal winners from the 1976 Games: gold medalists John Osborn (sailing) and Adrian Parker (modern pentathlon); silver medalists Chris Baillieu and Mike Hart (rowing), James Clark and Richard Lester (rowing), and Julian Brooke-Houghton (sailing); and bronze medalist David Starbrook (judo).

Also present were Olympians from various sports, including gymnast Barbara Slater, who later became the BBC's director of sport, and athlete Andrea Lynch. The Princess concluded her speech by thanking everyone for their 'contribution to Olympic history' and highlighting the 'enjoyment, long-lasting friendship, and the ability to inspire others' that being an Olympian had brought. The event was a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices and collective spirit that define the Olympic experience, even half a century later





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